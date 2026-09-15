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San Diego Girl, 7, Says Uncle and Girlfriend Tortured Her With Abuse, Starvation, and Forced Drug Use

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A 7-year-old girl from San Diego accused her uncle and his girlfriend of torture, abuse, starvation and forced drug use in 2025.

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Sept. 15 2026, Published 5:08 a.m. ET

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A 7-year-old girl from San Diego, Calif., made a brave escape from her uncle's mobile home, where she was being abused by him and his girlfriend.

Per a San Diego County District Attorney’s Office report, the child reportedly managed to flee her uncle Devin Hughes’ house in July 2025 and went to a neighbor asking for help.

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7-Year-Old Girl Escaped From Uncle's House Where She Was Allegedly Being Abused

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Image of brave 7-year-old San Diego girl ran to neighbor for help after escaping her abusive uncle's mobile home.
Source: UNSPLASH

Brave 7-year-old San Diego girl ran to neighbor for help after escaping her abusive uncle's mobile home.

The neighbor reportedly called the authorities after the child showed up at his door and “asked if she could live with him because she was being beaten and abused” by a family member in their home.

When the authorities arrived at the scene, they found that her “body was covered with bruises, scars, burn marks and a black eye.”

Her 39-year-old uncle and his girlfriend, Kayla Reynolds, 32, who reportedly have three children of their own, were promptly arrested on multiple counts of felony, which include charges of torture, child abuse, corporal injury, mayhem, and assault likely to cause great bodily injury.

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Image of 7-year-old San Diego girl's uncle and his girlfriend pleaded guilty to charges of abuse against her in March.
Source: UNSPLASH

7-year-old San Diego girl's uncle and his girlfriend pleaded guilty to charges of abuse against her in March.

When deputies searched the mobile home after the case came to their attention, they reportedly “found horrendous living conditions” and “vapes, zip-ties and cable locks that confirmed the young girl’s story.”

In March, the couple pleaded guilty to 15 of those charges, which included “starvation tactics, burnings, and forced drug use,” per the DA’s office.

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7-Year-Old Girl Described Horrific Torture She Faced in Her Uncle's Home

Image of 7-year-old San Diego girl revealed that her uncle and his girlfriend used to make her clean her own urine with her tongue.
Source: UNSPLASH

7-year-old San Diego girl revealed that her uncle and his girlfriend used to make her clean her own urine with her tongue.

The victim later confided to the deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office about the horrific torture she was forced to endure at her uncle's house.

“She said the defendants would cut her hair with a pocketknife, burn her with vape pens, starve her and force her to drink dirty toilet water,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office noted.

“In addition, she was forced to hold her urine to the point of wetting herself and then would be forced to clean it up using her tongue,” they added.

The report also stated that the young child spent most of her time being chained to a treadmill at the couple's house and would often be forced to sleep on the floor.

Image of 7-year-old San Diego girl said her uncle tied her hands behind her back and then tripped her which resulted in her getting a black eye.
Source: UNSPLASH

7-year-old San Diego girl said her uncle tied her hands behind her back and then tripped her which resulted in her getting a black eye.

She also alleged that she got a black eye during an incident when “her uncle had tied her hands behind her back with a zip tie, then tripped her.”

The victim was reportedly also malnourished when she first came into contact with the authorities, but they provided an update on her health soon afterwards, stating that she was getting healthy and had already gained 5 pounds.

Both Hughes and Reynolds were reportedly sentenced to 25 years in prison on September 11.

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