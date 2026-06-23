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Sandra Bullock Shares Rare Photographs of Late Father With Her 2 Kids in Touching Tribute

Composite photo of Sandra Bullock and John Wilson Bullock.
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock shared rare family photos in honor of her late father.

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June 23 2026, Published 9:32 a.m. ET

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Sandra Bullock recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her late father on Father’s Day, including rare photographs of him with her two children.

John Wilson Bullock, Sandra's father, passed away in 2018 at the age of 93.

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The Actress Reflects on Her Father’s Lifelong Support

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Image of The actress reflected on her father’s lifelong love and support.
Source: @sandrabullock/INSTAGRAM

The actress reflected on her father’s lifelong love and support.

The actress posted a nostalgic throwback photo from the Forces of Nature premiere in March 1999, showing herself embracing her father. She also shared images of him holding her son, Louis, and daughter, Layla, when they were toddlers. In one photo, Louis hilariously covers his mouth with his hands, while Sandra obscures Layla’s face with a brown heart emoji.

In addition to these personal family moments, she shared a black-and-white photo of her father from his military days. John Bullock served as a United States Army employee and a civilian contractor for the Pentagon.

Sandra reflected on her father’s support throughout her life, writing, “He loved me through my goth period… Loved on the loves of my life… And loved our country at 18….” She concluded her tribute with the touching message, “Happy Heavenly Father’s Day, Dad. ❤️”

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Source: @sandrabullock/INSTAGRAM
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Grieving Her Father’s Death

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Image of She remembered the grief of losing her father in 2018.
Source: MEGA

She remembered the grief of losing her father in 2018.

At 61, Sandra adopted Louis in 2010 and Layla in 2015, highlighting her dedication to family.

She has openly discussed the emotional toll of losing her father, admitting in December 2018 that he passed away shortly after her two dogs. She described the experience as “life happening whether you schedule it or not” during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

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Her Children Witnessed Her Most Emotional Moments

Image of Sandra Bullock opened up about emotional moments with her children.
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock opened up about emotional moments with her children.

Sandra also recounted how her children noticed her emotional state. “And then a week later I’m in the bathtub crying and the kids are like, ‘Is Mommy okay?’” she shared, a testament to her vulnerability during that difficult time.

Last month, Bullock gave fans a glimpse into her life with her children during a Mother’s Day Instagram post. She shared a photo of herself snuggling with Louis and Layla, who were dressed in costumes—Layla in a colorful tulle dress and Louis as a magician.

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Fans Support the Heartfelt Tribute

Image of Fans supported her heartfelt tribute to family.
Source: MEGA

Fans supported her heartfelt tribute to family.

In her heartfelt tribute to family, Sandra also remembered her late grandmother and mother, Helga Meyer, who died in 2000 after battling cancer. She concluded with the message, “To all the mamas, No matter how you came to be, Happy Mother’s Day. We are all bound by this honor of a lifetime.”

Bullock’s touching Father’s Day tribute serves as a reminder of the enduring bonds of family and the significance of love and loss. Fans continue to support her as they appreciate her willingness to share these vulnerable moments.

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