Sandra Lee Breaks Silence After Ending Engagement to Ben Youcef: 'This Hasn't Been an Easy or Quick Decision'

"After a great deal of reflection, I’ve made the decision to end my engagement," she wrote. "This hasn’t been an easy or quick decision. Life has a way of bringing both extraordinary joy and unimaginable challenges. Over time, those experiences shape you in ways you don’t always see until you pause long enough to listen to yourself. I’ve spent much of my life deeply committed to relationships, to family, and to the responsibilities that come with both. I’m incredibly grateful for all of it. But this moment has asked me to look at my life differently and to move forward with a deeper sense of clarity, intention, and honesty with myself."

Lee continued, "Ben is a kind wonderful man. I have nothing but respect for him and for what we shared. I truly want him to move forward into a life that brings him happiness, just as I am committed to doing the same."

More to come...