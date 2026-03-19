Sara Bareilles Discovers Skeletal Remains in Chimney at Her Country House, Films Herself Removing Them With a Shovel: Watch
March 19 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Sara Bareilles made a horrifying discovery inside her own home.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, March 18, the "Love Song" hitmaker, 46, shared a video of herself explaining she had found skeletal remains in a chimney at her farmhouse.
"When you live in the country and you open a door, because it’s always been closed every time before. And you see some stuff falling out, you think, maybe I should see what’s inside," the Grammy winner sang.
'It's a Skull!'
"And it’s a skull, and it’s a skull," she continued. "It’s the bones of a maggot-filled skull."
Bareilles could then be seen opening the small door to reveal what appeared to be the carcasses of dead animals, accompanied by dirt and debris.
"I don’t know what this thing is, it’s a giant dragon," the songstress went on. "What the f---, what the f---?"
The video then cut to the "Brave" singer removing the remains with a shovel, scooping them into a paper grocery bag.
'They Would Have Boiled the Bones'
"This body is big, it’s like a turkey," she said before screaming. "Oh my god, it’s like birthing itself backwards. There’s multiples. It’s multiple things!"
After disposing of the remnants, Bareilles simply quipped, "That was traumatic," before sharing she would give the "very dead" creatures a "little blessing."
"I’ve been watching a lot of Alone, I won’t give any spoilers, but you got to be tough," she added. "If one of those contestants had encountered this, they would have boiled the bones."
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'I Would've Just Moved'
The "Gravity" singer's post blew up, with a few celebrities followers weighing in on the situation in the comments section.
"'It’s a skull. It’s a skull' I’m nominating this for a Grammy after I finish barfing," Katie Couric wrote, while Wanda Sykes quipped that she "would've just moved."
Meanwhile, Bareilles’ Girls5eva costar Busy Philipps called the video "the worst thing I've ever seen" via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 19.
'She's Braver Than I Am'
"It is so vile, and I am laughing and screaming watching it," she said. "This is the worst HGTV show I’ve ever seen in my life. I don’t know what to say except, 'Oh my god, she’s braver than I am.'"
Bareilles later revealed what the remains actually were in a follow-up post, writing, "I don’t think I’ve ever posted anything online that has gotten more interaction than me removing cat carcasses from an old chimney in my house."
She included an illustration someone created depicting her in action with the shovel.