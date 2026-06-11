Sarah Jessica Parker Shows Her Bra in Rare Red Carpet Appearance: See Photos
June 11 2026, Published 3:44 p.m. ET
Sarah Jessica Parker showed off her bra on the red carpet at the Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in NYC on Tuesday, June 9.
Accompanied by husband Matthew Broderick, whom she wed in 1997, Parker, 61, wore a creamy silky sheer lace Dôen blouse accented with black ribbons and ruffled sleeves over a black bra.
According to Vogue, the look recalls a 2002 episode of S-- and the City on which her character, Carrie Bradshaw, donned a boho tank top with a loud black bra.
On the show, Carrie paired the top with shorts, pumps, a silk scarf tied around her head and a tennis necklace for a casual look.
For her real-life 2026 dressing, Parker wore matching cream pants with strappy black peep toe heels.
She accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a trio of necklaces.
Sarah Jessica Parker Produced the ‘Robin Byrd’ Film
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Parker is one of the producers behind the biographical documentary of Robin Byrd.
According to IMDB, the flick “traces the rise of a boundary-pushing, s---positive cable-access pioneer who became an accidental AIDS-era lifeline and First Amendment fighter. Now at 70, with 600 shows behind her, she considers her place in the history she created.”
Sandra Bernhard and Saturday Night Live star Cheri Oteri play themselves.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Made It a Date Night
Parker seemed relaxed and genuine as she and Broderick, 64, locked into each other and shared a laugh on the red carpet before the screening.
The longtime lovebirds are parents to son James Wilkie, 23, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 16.
Sarah Jessica Parker Set to Deliver Commencement Speech
On Saturday, June 14, Parker will deliver the commencement speech at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., just outside Chicago.
She will also receive the honorary degree of Doctor of Arts at the ceremony.
“I’m truly honored to have been invited to serve as this year’s commencement speaker,” Parker said. “It’s a privilege to celebrate a graduating class whose years of hard work, dedication to their studies, commitment to one another, their community and the larger world deserve real recognition.
She continued, “I’m very much looking forward to addressing the Class of 2026 as they step into what I know will be an exciting and promising future. Congratulations to the graduates, it will be a thrill to celebrate your achievement."