Sarah Michelle Gellar, 48, Admits She Contemplates Getting a Facelift But Doesn't Want to 'Cut Up My Face If I Don't Have To'

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Michelle Gellar opened up about the realities of aging. In a recent conversation, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star admitted she’s considered a facelift, but only if it’s truly necessary.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sarah Michelle Gellar opened up about aging.

"Being able to know that you can make a difference in your skin without doing something so drastic, to me is really important," Gellar told People. "I love the idea of dramatic results without drastic measures. And the idea of, 'I don't want to cut up my face if I don't have to.'" The 48-year-old actress also acknowledged the unique pressures of her profession. "I mean, who's to say?" she added. "You might see me at 80 looking all tight and whatever, but right now, I’m an actor. I need my face to work."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress, 48, admitted to thinking about a facelift.

That doesn’t mean Gellar isn’t curious — or proactive — when it comes to her fine lines. "It's a dance," she admitted. "I'm seeing younger and younger girls get facelifts. And then, I'm not going to lie, there are times where I start questioning, 'Should I be doing that?'" She is, however, selective about what she tries. "Do I have Botox? Yeah, of course I do, but I can still move my face. So, it's about aging with grace. I like to smile. I like to laugh, my laugh lines are earned," she told the outlet.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA She also revealed she has had Botox.

Even with the pressure of Hollywood and public scrutiny, Gellar said she’s not chasing her younger self. "I think more than even the average person, I'm constantly compared to my younger self [because] in my position, every interview I do, they're like, 'Let's look at this picture from 25 years ago,'" the actress shared. "The good news is I don't want to be my younger self. I mean, sometimes I wish I had the skin and the glow of a 21-year-old, but I don't want to be a 21-year-old."

Source: MEGA The star, however, does not want to 'cut her face' if she doesn't have to.