Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Charlotte on Her 17th Birthday
Sept. 21 2026, Published 11:34 a.m. ET
Sarah Michelle Gellar shared an adorable — and rare — tribute to her daughter, Charlotte Grace Prinze, in honor of her 17th birthday. Just hours later, it was her son Rocky James Prinze’s turn in the spotlight as she publicly celebrated his 14th birthday.
Charlotte was born on September 19, 2009. Over on Instagram, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress shared a photo of herself with the teenager, in which she was seen giving her an air kiss while Charlotte grinned at the camera.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrated Charlotte's Birthday
"Yesterday was my best friend’s birthday 🎂," Gellar wrote alongside the pic. "@charlotteprinze I’m not sure how you are 17 already. You may have been the child that made me a mom, but now you are the person that brings out the best in me. (Not to mention my biggest champion) Thank you… for being you."
Fans Loved the Sweet Birthday Tribute
Fans couldn't help saying how much Charlotte looked like both her famous parents.
"Finally getting to see Charlotte and Rocky’s beautiful faces! Charlotte looks just like her dad. Happy birthday, sweet girl! ❤️," one person wrote, referring to Freddie Prinze Jr.
"She's so gorgeous and a perfect mix between you and your husband," said someone else.
"She has her dad’s coloring with her mom’s face. 💕💕," added another.
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Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrated Her Son's Birthday Just Hours Later
Gellar's son Rocky was born just one day after his sister, on September 20 — just three years later.
His famous mom posted a photo of herself with Rocky for the occasion on Instagram, writing, "And then, there were two. Three years and one day later @rockyprinze came racing into our lives. I should have known from your speedy delivery, the excitement you would bring. You have no idea how lucky I feel to watch you chase your dream. You inspire not just me, but everyone around you. Happy Birthday Rocky."
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Relationship Timeline
Gellar and Freddie first met in 1997, as reported by People, though they didn't start dating until 2000.
The two then got engaged the following year, in 2001, and married in 2002. Charlotte arrived in 2009 and Rocky in 2012, and the rest is Hollywood history!