Sarah Shahi Reflects on Iconic Kiss With James Gandolfini From 'The Sopranos'

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Sarah Shahi recently discussed her memorable kiss with the late James Gandolfini while filming The Sopranos. The actress appeared on the “Bossticks” podcast, where she shared details about her intimate scenes with the iconic actor.

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Source: @The Bossticks/YouTube arah Shahi described kissing James Gandolfini on 'The Sopranos' as one of the best on-screen kisses she has ever experienced.

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"I did a s-- scene with Tony Soprano," Shahi revealed, referring to Gandolfini’s character. She described it as "one of the best, I have to say, kisses I’ve ever had." This candid admission highlights the chemistry that developed between the two actors during their time on set.

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Source: The Bossticks/YouTube

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Source: @The Bossticks/YouTube Sarah Shahi recalled that James Gandolfini requested spicy mushrooms as props to make one of their memorable scenes feel more authentic.

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Shahi, now 46, expressed initial doubts about being attracted to Gandolfini, who was 47 at the time. She recalled thinking, "How am I going to get turned on by this 47-year-old large, balding man?" However, she soon found the connection between them undeniable. “Oh boy, did it work for me!” she added.

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Source: MEGA Sarah Shahi revealed that she and James Gandolfini continued kissing even after the director called 'cut' because they became so immersed in the scene.

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In a particularly memorable scene, Shahi and Gandolfini explored a storyline involving mushrooms. Shahi explained that Gandolfini, known for his method acting, requested props to enhance the scene. "He wanted them to put pepper on them or a lot of spice," she said, emphasizing his dedication to authenticity.

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The actress shared details of a scene where things got intimate. "There’s a scene where I’m sitting on his lap and we’re taking these mushrooms, and then we have to kiss," she said. Shahi noted that even after the director called “cut,” they continued kissing, recalling, "We were still kissing… we were still f------ making out."

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Source: MEGA Sarah Shahi reflected fondly on working with James Gandolfini, whose performance as Tony Soprano remains one of television's most celebrated roles.

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Shahi portrayed Sonya Aragon, a college student and stripper, in Season 6 of The Sopranos. Her character had a significant relationship with Christopher Moltisanti, played by Michael Imperioli. The storyline culminated in the episode "Kennedy and Heidi," where Gandolfini’s character experiences a profound spiritual awakening.