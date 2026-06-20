'Saturday Night Live' Alum Garrett Morris, 89, Reacts to His Bulge Breaking the Internet in Taraji P. Henson's Photo: 'I Was Upstaged'

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Saturday Night Live alum Garrett Morris' bulge took center stage when he visited friend Taraji P. Henson during her Broadway show Joe Turner’s Come and Gone earlier this week. The 89-year-old comedian was first spotted in Henson's recent Instagram post where he appeared to have a very large protrusion in his pants.

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Garrett Morris Joked About His Viral Bugle Online

Source: @tarajiphenson/Instagram Garret Morris' bulge was on full display in the 'Empire' actress' photo.

Once the photo of Henson, 55, and Morris went viral on June 15, the 2 Broke Girls star took to his own social media account to address the bulge. "It seems I've caused quite a stir because of a recent photo where it looks like I have a baby boa constrictor between my legs," he joked.

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Source: @_garrettmorris/Instagram 'SNL' actor Garrett Morris discussed his viral bulge appearance in a new Instagram video.

"Now, I don't mind holding up these stereotypes usually given to Black men. But ladies and gentlemen, I'm more than a body. I'm a brain too," he went on. Morris then phoned in his upcoming book, Ain't That a B----, "which is what I thought when I saw that picture of me and Taraji Henson." "Look, I have been [photographed] with Emmy winners, Oscar winners, Tony winners, and never did I think I would be upstaged by my p----," he quipped.

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Source: @tarajiphenson/Instagram The comedian came out to support pal Taraji P. Henson on June 15.

"I want you to vote, okay?" Morris told his followers. "I was here during that Civil Rights Movement. I actually saw Martin Luther King preach about us fighting for our rights... vote and buy my book!" Morris concluded. in the jaw-dropping snapshot, the Empire star smiled next to Morris as he sat in his wheelchair. He donned a gray hat, white button-down and light blue pants that showed off the outline of his private area. While Henson quickly deleted the photo in her carousel, fans couldn't help but joke about The Jeffersons actor before the pic was erased.

Several Other Stars Stepped Out to Support Taraji P. Henson's Broadway Show

Source: @tarajiphenson/Instagram Several of Taraji P. Henson's friends stopped by her Broadway show earlier this week.