'Saturday Night Live' Alum Garrett Morris, 89, Reacts to His Bulge Breaking the Internet in Taraji P. Henson's Photo: 'I Was Upstaged'
June 20 2026, Updated 11:07 a.m. ET
Saturday Night Live alum Garrett Morris' bulge took center stage when he visited friend Taraji P. Henson during her Broadway show Joe Turner’s Come and Gone earlier this week.
The 89-year-old comedian was first spotted in Henson's recent Instagram post where he appeared to have a very large protrusion in his pants.
Garrett Morris Joked About His Viral Bugle Online
Once the photo of Henson, 55, and Morris went viral on June 15, the 2 Broke Girls star took to his own social media account to address the bulge.
"It seems I've caused quite a stir because of a recent photo where it looks like I have a baby boa constrictor between my legs," he joked.
"Now, I don't mind holding up these stereotypes usually given to Black men. But ladies and gentlemen, I'm more than a body. I'm a brain too," he went on.
Morris then phoned in his upcoming book, Ain't That a B----, "which is what I thought when I saw that picture of me and Taraji Henson."
"Look, I have been [photographed] with Emmy winners, Oscar winners, Tony winners, and never did I think I would be upstaged by my p----," he quipped.
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"I want you to vote, okay?" Morris told his followers. "I was here during that Civil Rights Movement. I actually saw Martin Luther King preach about us fighting for our rights... vote and buy my book!" Morris concluded.
in the jaw-dropping snapshot, the Empire star smiled next to Morris as he sat in his wheelchair. He donned a gray hat, white button-down and light blue pants that showed off the outline of his private area.
While Henson quickly deleted the photo in her carousel, fans couldn't help but joke about The Jeffersons actor before the pic was erased.
Several Other Stars Stepped Out to Support Taraji P. Henson's Broadway Show
“I wasn’t trying to see Stan like that,” one user commented, referring to the Morris' role on the '90s sitcom Martin. "Stan, I just might meet you with no drawls on 🤣🤣 IYKYK," someone else laughed.
“Unc junior got that pocket change down der,” another person wrote, referencing his character, Uncle Junior, on The Jamie Foxx Show.
"Now who took that picture 😮 yal could’ve told the man to straighten his britches?" a user asked.
A plethora of other A-list stars also made cameo appearances in Henson's post, such as Ellen Pompeo, Whoopi Goldberg, Anthony Mackie and Cedric the Entertainer.
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actress' friends came out to support her Broadway turn at New York City's Barrymore Theatre.