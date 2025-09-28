Meet the New Cast Members of 'Saturday Night Live' Season 51: Tommy Brennan, Ben Marshall and More

Saturday Night Live Season 51 will introduce new cast members, including Ben Marshall.

The funnyman from Georgia initially joined SNL as a writer in 2021. He appeared on the show as a member of the comedy trio, Please Don't Destroy, which produces digital shorts.

In an Instagram post, the Emmy-nominated star confirmed he will continue working with John Higgins and Martin Herlihy while starring on SNL.

"I love these boys so much. I couldn't be more grateful to have gotten into this business with my two best friends," he wrote in the caption. "Getting to write for SNL together and make our own videos for the show was beyond our wildest dreams- and I'm so proud of everything we've made so far."

Marshall added, "This is a new chapter, but we're not going to stop working together anytime soon. Thanks to anyone who has watched our videos, watched our movie, or seen us on tour. It means the world. PDD 4 ever 🙏❤️. See you on Thursday in Portland 😈."