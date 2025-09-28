or
Meet the New Cast Members of 'Saturday Night Live' Season 51: Tommy Brennan, Ben Marshall and More

Source: @benmarshallstyle/Instagram; @somekidtommy/Instagram

People come and go — even on 'Saturday Night Live.'

Sept. 28 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Ben Marshall

Source: @benmarshallstyle/Instagram

'Saturday Night Live' Season 51 has welcomed new cast members after witnessing numerous stars' departures.

Saturday Night Live Season 51 will introduce new cast members, including Ben Marshall.

The funnyman from Georgia initially joined SNL as a writer in 2021. He appeared on the show as a member of the comedy trio, Please Don't Destroy, which produces digital shorts.

In an Instagram post, the Emmy-nominated star confirmed he will continue working with John Higgins and Martin Herlihy while starring on SNL.

"I love these boys so much. I couldn't be more grateful to have gotten into this business with my two best friends," he wrote in the caption. "Getting to write for SNL together and make our own videos for the show was beyond our wildest dreams- and I'm so proud of everything we've made so far."

Marshall added, "This is a new chapter, but we're not going to stop working together anytime soon. Thanks to anyone who has watched our videos, watched our movie, or seen us on tour. It means the world. PDD 4 ever 🙏❤️. See you on Thursday in Portland 😈."

Jeremy Culhane

Source: @jazzy__jelly/Instagram

'Saturday Night Live' Season 51 has added five new cast members.

TikToker Jeremy Culhane will mark his first season on SNL as one of the new cast members in Season 51. The comedian from California is known for his performances with the Upright Citizens Brigade and Dropout TV.

Before joining the show, he expanded his TV reach by appearing on American Vandal, Heaters and 9-1-1, among others.

Kam Patterson

Source: @jazzy__jelly/Instagram

Returning cast members include Kenan Thompson.

Stand-up comedian Kam Patterson joins SNL Season 51 for his first season after working on the comedy podcast "Kill Tony" and Netflix film 72 Hours.

Tommy Brennan

Source: @somekidtommy/Instagram

'Saturday Night Live' shared the news about the cast changes on September 2.

Hailing from Saint Paul, Minn., Tommy Brennan continues his comedy career with SNL Season 51.

In 2021, he was named a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy. He also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June.

"This doesn't feel real, but we'll see you guys on Saturdays!" Brennan shared the casting news on Instagram.

Veronika Slowikowska

Source: @veronika_iscool/Instagram

'Saturday Night Live' Season 51 returns on October 4.

Comedian and TikToker Veronika Slowikowska from Ontario, Canada, joins SNL Season 51 after starring on What We Do in the Shadows, Tires, Poker Face, Homeschooled and Davey & Jonesie's Locker.

She announced her latest gig on Instagram, writing, "dream come true 🥲 see you Saturdays @nbcsnl."

