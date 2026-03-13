saucy infused social seltzers eye texas and georgia launch as celebrity partnership talks heat up

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A fast-growing beverage brand could soon get a celebrity boost. Saucy Infused Social Seltzers, produced by Saucy Brew Works, are expanding their footprint with a rollout planned in Texas and Georgia beginning May 1, 2026. The launch arrives as infused beverages continue gaining popularity among consumers looking for modern alternatives to traditional social drinks. Saucy’s seltzers have been building buzz for their approachable flavors and ready-to-drink format designed for social occasions.

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Source: Saucy

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The debut lineup features three varieties crafted around different moods: “Bloom,” “Soar,” and “Chill.” Each is designed to deliver a slightly different social experience, giving fans options depending on the vibe they’re looking for. The drinks are sold as single cans, six-packs, or in the brand’s Vibes Variety Pack for those eager to try the full lineup. But the expansion may not be the only development on the horizon. According to sources familiar with the company, Saucy has been exploring potential partnerships with celebrities, sparking speculation about which well-known name could soon join the brand as it continues to grow.