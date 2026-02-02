Savannah Guthrie Skips 'Today' After Her Mother, 84, Goes Missing in Arizona
Feb. 2 2026, Published 7:50 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie skipped the Monday, February 2, epsiode of Today after it was revealed her mom, Nancy Guthrie, 84, went missing in Arizona.
“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” the statement read. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”
What Happened to Savannah Guthrie's Mom?
“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900,” the message continued.
Sheinelle Jones filled in for the TV star alongside Craig Melvin.
“We want to get right to what is a deeply personal story for us, Nancy Guthrie, Savannah’s beloved mother, has been reported missing in Arizona,” Craig shared.
A spokesperson for the Guthrie family also said in a statement, “We can confirm this is a missing persons case, and the family is working closely with local law enforcement. If anyone has any information, please contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900. The family is grateful for the outreach, thoughts and prayers.”
Nancy was last seen in her home in Cataline Foothills around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, and was reported missing the next day, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office revealed.
According to the Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, Nancy has “no cognitive issues at all. She’s very alert, she’s of good, sound mind," noting she's "not in good physical health" and a "vulnerable adult."
Chris said authorities are using airplanes, drones, helicopters and search-and-rescue dogs on loan from Border Patrol to help find Nancy.
“We’ve pretty much thrown everything at this as we can,” Chris said about the search mission. “I don’t need to tell you, this is very concerning to us; we don’t typically get the sheriff out on a scene like this but it is very concerning.”
The possibility of foul play has been ruled out, with homicide detectives reportedly involved, though a body has not been found.
“I hope we find her safe and sound, but we can’t ignore what’s in front of us," Chris said.
Savannah and Nancy's Relationship
Nancy last appeared on Today in November 2025.
She previously spoke about how much her mom means to her.
"My father died when I was entering my senior year in high school. I then lived at home all through college. We didn't have money to afford the dorm. And that was thing one, but the other was that my sister and I really felt like we should stick with my mom and not leave her alone," she previously told Jenna Bush Hager.
She continued, "But when I moved to Butte, Montana, this was it. And it was really hard for me to leave her. And that's when she said, 'If you can't leave me, then I didn't do my job right, Savannah.' She just gave me permission to go, you know?"