Savannah Guthrie Skips 'Today' After Her Mother, 84, Goes Missing in Arizona

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie skipped the Monday, February 2, epsiode of Today after it was revealed her mom, Nancy Guthrie, 84, went missing in Arizona. “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” the statement read. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to Savannah Guthrie's Mom?

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The TV star skipped the 'Today' show on February 2.

“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900,” the message continued. Sheinelle Jones filled in for the TV star alongside Craig Melvin. “We want to get right to what is a deeply personal story for us, Nancy Guthrie, Savannah’s beloved mother, has been reported missing in Arizona,” Craig shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie's mom is missing in Arizona.

A spokesperson for the Guthrie family also said in a statement, “We can confirm this is a missing persons case, and the family is working closely with local law enforcement. If anyone has any information, please contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900. The family is grateful for the outreach, thoughts and prayers.” Nancy was last seen in her home in Cataline Foothills around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, and was reported missing the next day, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office revealed. According to the Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, Nancy has “no cognitive issues at all. She’s very alert, she’s of good, sound mind," noting she's "not in good physical health" and a "vulnerable adult."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The officer said Nancy Guthrie is a 'vulnerable adult.'

Chris said authorities are using airplanes, drones, helicopters and search-and-rescue dogs on loan from Border Patrol to help find Nancy. “We’ve pretty much thrown everything at this as we can,” Chris said about the search mission. “I don’t need to tell you, this is very concerning to us; we don’t typically get the sheriff out on a scene like this but it is very concerning.” The possibility of foul play has been ruled out, with homicide detectives reportedly involved, though a body has not been found. “I hope we find her safe and sound, but we can’t ignore what’s in front of us," Chris said.

Savannah and Nancy's Relationship

Source: mega Savannah Guthrie is close with her mom.