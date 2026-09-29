'Saved by the Bell' Star Dennis Haskins Dead at 75, His Agent Confirms: 'Tragic Loss'

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Dennis Haskins, best known for playing Principal Richard Belding on Saved by the Bell, has died at 75 years old, his agent confirmed on Monday, September 28. Jay Schachter told a publication: "It's a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans."

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'I Will Miss Him Terribly'

Source: MEGA The star died at 75 years old.

He continued, "He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly." The actor's cause of death has not been revealed.

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Secret Parkinson's Battle?

Source: MEGA The actor was allegedly battling Parkinson's before his death.

Dimples Karaoke, an establishment that the late star frequented in Tennessee, broke the news in a tribute post. "Dennis was a staple at Dimples. A lot of people thought he owned it, but he didn’t. He just loved the place and its people. He enjoyed singing for people, meeting them, and taking selfies with his fans. Dimples closed down about 11 years ago, and people still associate him with his beloved 'second home.' He was known to most as Mr. Belding from Saved by the Bell, but to us, he was much more than that." The message continued: "About eight years ago, he became ill. He had been silent about his fight with Parkinson’s, among other health concerns, because he did not want the attention. He did not want to have to tell people. He would say, 'What do I even say?' So I respected his wishes and stayed quiet, and I helped him through his journey into the next chapter of his life."

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Source: MEGA Many took to the comments section to share their thoughts and prayers.

Of course, tributes quickly poured in for the star. One person wrote, "This hurts," while another said, "UR KIDDING ANOTHER ONE😭😭😭😭❤️." A third user added, "RIP Mr. Belding thanks for the memories 🙏."

The Show's Legacy

Source: MEGA Haskins played Richard Belding.