'Saved by the Bell' Star Dennis Haskins Dead at 75, His Agent Confirms: 'Tragic Loss'
Sept. 28 2026, Updated 11:07 p.m. ET
Dennis Haskins, best known for playing Principal Richard Belding on Saved by the Bell, has died at 75 years old, his agent confirmed on Monday, September 28.
Jay Schachter told a publication: "It's a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans."
'I Will Miss Him Terribly'
He continued, "He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly."
The actor's cause of death has not been revealed.
Secret Parkinson's Battle?
Dimples Karaoke, an establishment that the late star frequented in Tennessee, broke the news in a tribute post.
"Dennis was a staple at Dimples. A lot of people thought he owned it, but he didn’t. He just loved the place and its people. He enjoyed singing for people, meeting them, and taking selfies with his fans. Dimples closed down about 11 years ago, and people still associate him with his beloved 'second home.' He was known to most as Mr. Belding from Saved by the Bell, but to us, he was much more than that."
The message continued: "About eight years ago, he became ill. He had been silent about his fight with Parkinson’s, among other health concerns, because he did not want the attention. He did not want to have to tell people. He would say, 'What do I even say?' So I respected his wishes and stayed quiet, and I helped him through his journey into the next chapter of his life."
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Of course, tributes quickly poured in for the star.
One person wrote, "This hurts," while another said, "UR KIDDING ANOTHER ONE😭😭😭😭❤️."
A third user added, "RIP Mr. Belding thanks for the memories 🙏."
The Show's Legacy
Haskins first played Richard Belding in the Disney Channel series Good Morning, Miss Bliss, in 1989.
The show was later remade into Saved by the Bell on NBC, in which he played the beloved principal through its four-season run.
He returned as Mr. Belding for Saved by the Bell: The New Class in 1993 and played the role for seven more seasons, until the show’s finale in 2000.
In 2014, he spoke about the show's legacy.
"When our show came on the air there was nothing like it. We had done Good Morning, Miss Bliss and it didn’t really work, so NBC bought the rights to four characters and created a new show specifically for kids on Saturday mornings called Saved by the Bell. I was very lucky that I was the principal because every school needs one, so I got to be there as kind of the wheel and everything happened around me. I’ve been called the glue once or twice, which is kind of funny. It reached the younger kids and kids in high school, and would show them (in a comedic way) basic rights and wrongs. I think the relationship between Mr. Belding and the students has held up to this day. I can’t tell you how many people have said, 'My parents wouldn’t let me watch any show but yours.' The show is still on MTV2, Netflix, and E!, and a brand new DVD collection just came out. It’s unbelievable," he shared.