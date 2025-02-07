Say YAS to Sustainability in Fashion & Interior: Your Aesthetic Style – Solving Problems with Collaboration & Creativity

In an era where the glorified, unrealistic lives of influencers are on display for anyone to see, trends change on a whim. To avoid the trembling FOMO and the risk of an ‘outdated’ home or closet, individuals try their hardest to keep up, often falling into the trap of overconsumption and constantly feeling the need to replace clothes, furniture, and decor. While the interior design industry has taken significant eco-conscious measures, incorporating energy-efficient solutions and natural materials like cork and bamboo, the field remains one of the biggest carbon emission contributors in the world, at an estimated 40%.

The fashion industry is also struggling with sustainability challenges, accounting for up to 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions and 20% of annual plastic production. With more eye-opening statistics surfacing, individuals, corporations, and nonprofits have been engaging in eco-conscious movements, encouraging mindful purchasing and promoting reusing over replacing. However, despite the rising awareness, harmful practices persist, sustaining fast fashion and mass production.

Yun-A Johnson, a slow consumption stylist, artist, and founder of Your Aesthetic Style (YAS), understands that adopting a truly sustainable lifestyle is no easy feat. “Between the inevitable changes, societal pressures, and fearing judgment if you don’t get it right, I’m not surprised that conscious living feels overwhelming,” she reflects. Since founding YAS in 2017, Yun-A has been empowering people to love their ‘same old stuff’ again, showing that, with creativity and a new perspective, any space and outfit can be transformed beyond recognition.