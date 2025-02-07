Say YAS to Sustainability in Fashion & Interior: Your Aesthetic Style – Solving Problems with Collaboration & Creativity
In an era where the glorified, unrealistic lives of influencers are on display for anyone to see, trends change on a whim. To avoid the trembling FOMO and the risk of an ‘outdated’ home or closet, individuals try their hardest to keep up, often falling into the trap of overconsumption and constantly feeling the need to replace clothes, furniture, and decor. While the interior design industry has taken significant eco-conscious measures, incorporating energy-efficient solutions and natural materials like cork and bamboo, the field remains one of the biggest carbon emission contributors in the world, at an estimated 40%.
The fashion industry is also struggling with sustainability challenges, accounting for up to 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions and 20% of annual plastic production. With more eye-opening statistics surfacing, individuals, corporations, and nonprofits have been engaging in eco-conscious movements, encouraging mindful purchasing and promoting reusing over replacing. However, despite the rising awareness, harmful practices persist, sustaining fast fashion and mass production.
Yun-A Johnson, a slow consumption stylist, artist, and founder of Your Aesthetic Style (YAS), understands that adopting a truly sustainable lifestyle is no easy feat. “Between the inevitable changes, societal pressures, and fearing judgment if you don’t get it right, I’m not surprised that conscious living feels overwhelming,” she reflects. Since founding YAS in 2017, Yun-A has been empowering people to love their ‘same old stuff’ again, showing that, with creativity and a new perspective, any space and outfit can be transformed beyond recognition.
Leveraging her art background and lessons learned from working with hundreds of clients across four continents, Yun-A curated the proprietary YAS Method and the signature YAS Stylists program, helping participants discover their unique aesthetic style. With that understanding, people can view what they already own from a new perspective, creating brand-new combinations they hadn’t thought of before.
Throughout her experience, Yun-A realized that—though everyone knows humanity needs to be more resourceful and sustainable—there are barriers that hinder progress. As she emphasizes, these problems are rooted in the Three Cs of a limited mindset - Comparison, Consumption, and Criticism. While no one is immune to these confining thoughts, Yun-A believes that taking an active approach and transforming them into positivity is key.
For instance, when you compare yourself to the glitz and glamour of social media, you should define what it is that truly sparks joy in your life—is it color, balance, or maybe pattern?—and look for similar items in your collection. When the urge to refurbish your home or wardrobe kicks in, Yun-A encourages artistic creation instead of purchasing. “If your online wishlists are filled with flowy floral dresses, try to recreate that look with what you have!” she explains. “Maybe you’ll achieve the same vibe if you style a plain dress with a floral scarf, and the desire to shop will naturally go away.”
Criticism, the third C, often occurs when, after creating something new, self-doubt starts to take over. Maybe it’s not that impressive? Does it look as good as the one I saw online? What will others think? While this hesitation is a natural reaction, Yun-A believes in combating it through sharing. To empower YAS Stylists’ members, she created YAS Creators Collaborative, an online space devoid of judgment where everyone’s preferences are honored and appreciated. “The way to make sustainability mainstream is to make it fun and do it together!” she shares. “I’m here to let people know that, sometimes, maybe it’s not a new lamp that you need but a new perspective. And if you decide otherwise, that’s okay; it’s not about guilt-tripping people but making sustainability feel good.”
While Yun-A’s project started with individual clients, over the years, she expanded her impact to businesses and major corporations. In November 2019, she co-hosted events with IKEA and SPACES, spreading her realistic approach to conscious living with the Oslo sustainability community. Looking ahead, she plans to work with global companies who value sustainability. By providing her YAS Stylists course to employees, Yun-A hopes to encourage others to bring eco-conscious business philosophies into their personal lives, ultimately making an impact through an accessible, easily implemented approach.
“When it comes to lasting change, being realistic is key. Most people know they have to be sustainable; what they struggle with is the how. Instead of instilling fear and judgment, it’s time to solve big problems through collaboration,” she shares optimistically. “If you define what makes you happy, sustainable living will be within reach. And it truly can be all about fun and excitement.”