Scandia Home's Luxury Bedding Will Keep You Cozy and Comfortable This Winter

Dec. 11 2025, Published 1:08 a.m. ET

If you're looking to be cozy and comfortable this holiday season, look no further than Scandia Home, a heritage luxury bedding house known for exceptional materials, meticulous craftsmanship and a commitment to creating the finest sleep experience possible.

Since it came onto the American market with the first "Scandia Down® Ensemble" which debuted in 1971, the brand continues to be a leader in luxury bedding.

The brand is built on quiet luxury and timeless refinement, and their signature collections — St. Petersburg and Sea Island — reflect the highest level of comfort, quality and artistry that the company offers.

Scandia Home is all about comfort, as it is sourced from the finest European origins, and each fill is selected for exceptional purity, loft and warmth.

Every comforter and pillow is crafted to deliver a level of comfort that feels truly elevated. Beyond down, Scandia Home’s collections of exquisite linens, coverlets, throws, blankets and bath essentials reflect the same devotion to quality. These pieces are thoughtfully designed with refined, timeless aesthetics and crafted from materials chosen for their longevity and integrity. The result is a range of heirloom-worthy essentials — pieces meant to be cherished for years and passed down through generations. With this unwavering commitment to excellence, Scandia Home remains a benchmark of true, enduring luxury.

If you're picking out products for the home, The St. Petersburg Collection is Scandia’s most prestigious line — and is widely regarded as one of the most luxurious down offerings available.

From the St. Petersburg Down Comforter to the St. Petersburg Down Pillows, these pieces create a uniquely indulgent sleep experience. Filled with 850+ Siberian white goose down, paired with a sumptuous shell of German silk jacquard for the ultimate decadence.

There's also the The Lucea Sea Island Collection, which represents the pinnacle of Scandia’s sheeting craftsmanship. Woven from pure Sea Island cotton — one of the rarest and most coveted fibers in the world — it offers an unparalleled combination of softness, strength, and natural luminosity. Finished with elegant double-row hemstitching and tailored flanges, the Lucea Sea Island Collection is designed to grow even softer with time, embodying timeless luxury and true heirloom quality.

For more information, click here.

