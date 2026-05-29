Scooter Braun Raves Over Girlfriend Sydney Sweeney's 'Incredible Performance' in Raunchy TV Show 'Euphoria'

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Scooter Braun has found his muse in girlfriend Sydney Sweeney. While on the Thursday, May 28, edition of the "Second Thought" podcast, the music executive spilled, “I’ve met an extraordinary woman, kind and generous and smart, and real and down-to-earth."

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Scooter Braun Is a Big Fan of Sydney Sweeney's Work

Source: MEGA Scooter Braun called the 'Euphoria' star 'extraordinary.'

Braun, 44, copped to watching the actress, 28, on her coming-of-age drama Euphoria, where she's had numerous nude scenes. “I am catching it," he said. "I’m biased, I like it. I think there’s been an incredible performance by a certain actress.” Braun retired in 2024 after managing artists including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Kanye West.

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Scooter Braun Looked to The Future

Source: MEGA Scooter Braun thinks Sydney Sweeney's acting is 'incredible.'

As for what the future holds, Braun admitted, "I have no idea." "For me, I'm enjoying my relationship, I'm enjoying my children, I'm enjoying my friends," he shared. "I'm enjoying my life."

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Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney's Relationship History

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Source: MEGA Scooter Braun, 44, is 'enjoying life' with the actress, 28.

Braun has been linked to Sweeney since last year. The couple met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice, Italy, in June 2025. Braun debuted their relationship by posting a black-and-white photo of the couple on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 15, while Sweeney made their romance Instagram official on Friday, May 1, with the blonde bombshell posting a carousel of photos from Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Braun divorced Yael Cohen Braun in 2022 after eight years of marriage. They are parents to Jagger, 11, Levi, 9, and Hart, 7.

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Scooter Braun Addressed Taylor Swift Feud

Source: MEGA Scooter Braun claimed he was vilified after purchasing Taylor Swift's life's work.

During the podcast, Braun addressed the backlash he received after acquiring Taylor Swift’s masters through his purchase of Big Machine Label Group. “[I] went from being like, loved and appreciated for over a decade to literally a villain the next night," he recalled. "I don’t want to go into that, but I will say something that will really sum it up that I don’t know if I’ve ever really said." (At the time, Swift stated she wasn't given a fair opportunity to purchase her masters.) Despite the public narrative surrounding the controversy, he barely knew the pop superstar personally. “I don’t know Taylor Swift," he explained. "I think I’ve met her in my life three times. I have never had a substantial conversation with her in my life. I one time got invited to a private party by her. She told me she had the utmost respect for me. I told her I had the utmost respect for her. You don’t spend $300 million buying a label that she’s on unless you’re excited at the opportunity to work with her. I will never truly understand that situation. To this day, I wish her nothing but the best."

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Scooter Braun Calls Justin Bieber 'Brave'

Source: MEGA Scooter Braun is proud of Justin Bieber.