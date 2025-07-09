Scott Disick Calls Daughter Penelope the 'Greatest Gift' and Shares Adorable Throwback Photo in Honor of Her 13th Birthday
Scott Disick's little girl is officially a teenager!
On Tuesday, July 8, the reality star posted an adorable throwback photo of daughter Penelope in honor of her 13th birthday.
"I have no words 2 explain my love 4 the greatest gift in life and that’s my peep aleep!" he gushed, referring to one of his nicknames for her. "Happy bday my love!"
Scott Disick Shares Sweet Tribute for Penelope's Birthday
Fans took to the comments section to wish Penelope a happy birthday and commend the father-of-three for overcoming his past struggles.
"You've come a long way Scott. Keep continuing to be a good dad to your 3 blessings. Happy Birthday to Penelope!" one admirer wrote, while a second penned, "She is a blessed little girl to have such a wonderful father."
"You're a lucky father," said another individual. "Thank God the man of the past is in the past, and today you're a different man who learned from his mistakes and enjoys spending quality time with his children. 👏👏👏👏."
"Ohhh this face 😍," added Khloé Kardashian's best friend Malika Haqq.
Scott also shares sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, whom he was in an on-off relationship with from 2006 to 2015.
Kourtney celebrated her only daughter's birthday in Instagram Story posts, writing in one, "I am so indescribably grateful for my sweet girl. She inspires me every day to be a better person."
The Poosh founder appeared to be on a trip with Penelope, as she showed footage of balloons on the ground in a hotel room and a cake.
Travis Barker Celebrates Penelope's Special Day
Penelope's stepdad, Travis Barker, uploaded a picture that showed him giving her a lift to place something on a street sign. He captioned the shot, "Happy birthday, P."
The teen received plenty of other social media tributes, including a lengthy one from her grandmother, Kris Jenner.
"My beautiful granddaughter Penelope is officially a teenager!! I can’t believe you are 13 today!" she raved. "P you are such a smart, strong, confident, kind, fun, and amazing girl… You’re the best daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend, cousin, and niece, and you make all of us so proud every single day."
"You already have the most amazing sense of style and such a creative spirit. Getting to watch you grow into this amazing young lady has been one of the greatest blessings of my life and being your Grandmother is a gift I cherish every single day," the momager continued. "The world is yours my sweet P, and I love you beyond words!! 💖🎂🤍."