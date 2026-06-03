Scott Pelley Fired From '60 Minutes' After Fiery Meeting With New Producer

Article continues below advertisement

Scott Pelley has been fired from 60 Minutes after getting into a tense situation with the show's new executive producer, Nick Bilton. Bilton told the staff on Tuesday, June 2, he was “terminated for cause effective immediately," according to The Hollywood Reporter. “You should hear this from me first. We have parted ways with Scott Pelley,” Bilton continued. “I know how much Scott meant to many of you, and I don’t say this lightly. I made repeated attempts to have direct conversations with him over the weekend, and this afternoon I tried to find common ground. That was not the path Scott chose.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Scott Pelley has been fired from '60 Minutes.'

Bilton went off on Pelley in the memo, saying, “Yesterday, you hijacked my first meeting with staff to disparage me, my qualifications and my intentions with remarkable incivility and contempt. I welcome a diversity of viewpoints and respectful debate among the team, but this was nothing of the sort.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Pelley has been at CBS News for decades.

Pelley has been at CBS News for decades. As OK! previously reported, Pelley told Bilton during their fiery Monday, June 1, meeting that CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss is "murdering 60 Minutes. She does not love this place; she was brought in to kill it and is doing exactly that.” Pelley also claimed Bilton, who previously worked as a journalist for The New York Times and Vanity Fair, had “slender” qualifications regarding his new job. He demanded to know why Bilton accepted the role, asking, "knowing that you will never be welcome here.” "Well, I will show you. That’s what I have to say,” Bilton replied. “That is my plan over the next two weeks. I’ll be meeting with everyone. I’m very excited to meet with everyone, yourself included."

Source: mega Weiss hired Bilton last month to head the show.