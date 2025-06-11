Heartbreaking Split: Scott Wolf and Wife Kelley Divorcing After 21 Years of Marriage
Scott Wolf and his wife, Kelley, have called it quits on their 21-year marriage.
The Party of Five star's ex revealed the news via Instagram on Tuesday, June 10, in a long, heartbreaking message.
Scott and Kelley tied the knot in 2004 and share three children: Jackson, Miller and Lucy.
"It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage," Kelley announced alongside a photo of a lion and three bald eagles. "This has been a long, quiet journey for me — rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children. While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion."
Kelly went on to call the Doc actor "one of the best father's" she has "ever known" and "one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with."
"He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit. We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children. My priority has always been their wellbeing — and my own healing," Kelley continued. "That will never change. I am stepping into a chapter of peace, freedom, and protection — with grace."
She concluded: "Thank you to the many friends, family, and professionals who have held space for me with love. Please respect our privacy during this time. May we all remember: healing isn’t loud. It’s sacred. 🤍."
Scott and Kelley — who met through a mutual friend in 2002 — had just marked their 21st wedding anniversary less than two weeks ago, though it’s unclear when the pair exactly separated.
The former flames both hinted at trouble in paradise last year, when they shared emotional messages to Instagram about pressures their relationship had faced while commemorating 20 years of marriage.
For Kelley's part, the renowned life coach confessed she was "ready to walk out the door" after promising herself to "not stick around while somebody tries to excavate fault in me."
"But, this love story wasn’t over," she explained in part. "Scott looked at me, and some thing happened… He said, 'You are really going to leave. I believe you. I can see it. I can feel it. And there is no chance in hell I am going to let that happen, so let’s do this. Let’s do this hard part, the uncomfortable part. The part where I have to look in the mirror and see my old pattern where I have tried to find fault in somebody in the hopes that I would prove that nobody can really do the hard stuff and stick around.'"
She elaborated: "And that day, I won’t go into all the details, but we went into the cave. Together. And when we came out, you couldn’t find two people more bonded, more connected, and more clear about the promise we were about to make to each other."
Scott briefly addressed tension in his marriage, too, as he penned in his own social media upload: "20 years later, with our three beautiful children, several generations of fur babies, and what feels like a lifetime of adventures and experiences together, I love you now more than ever."
"As blessed as we have been and are, we have surely been tested these last few years. You continue to be the force of light and love and life that makes it all make sense. You are the rock of our family, and even when pushed beyond what sometimes even feels possible, you have always found a way to hold on to who you truly are, and who and what you love the most," he noted.