BREAKING NEWS Heartbreaking Split: Scott Wolf and Wife Kelley Divorcing After 21 Years of Marriage Source: MEGA Scott and Kelley Wolf tied the knot in 2004.

Scott Wolf and his wife, Kelley, have called it quits on their 21-year marriage. The Party of Five star's ex revealed the news via Instagram on Tuesday, June 10, in a long, heartbreaking message. Scott and Kelley tied the knot in 2004 and share three children: Jackson, Miller and Lucy.

Scott and Kelley Wolf Split After More Than 2 Decades of Marriage

Source: MEGA The separated spouses share 3 kids.

"It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage," Kelley announced alongside a photo of a lion and three bald eagles. "This has been a long, quiet journey for me — rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children. While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion." Kelly went on to call the Doc actor "one of the best father's" she has "ever known" and "one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with."

Kelley Wolf Calls Estranged Husband Scott the 'Best Father' and Partner

Source: MEGA Kelley Wolf praised her estranged husband, Scott, as a husband and partner in her statement.

"He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit. We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children. My priority has always been their wellbeing — and my own healing," Kelley continued. "That will never change. I am stepping into a chapter of peace, freedom, and protection — with grace." She concluded: "Thank you to the many friends, family, and professionals who have held space for me with love. Please respect our privacy during this time. May we all remember: healing isn’t loud. It’s sacred. 🤍."

Scott and Kelley Wolf Met in 2002

Source: MEGA The former flames were married for more than two decades.

Scott and Kelley — who met through a mutual friend in 2002 — had just marked their 21st wedding anniversary less than two weeks ago, though it’s unclear when the pair exactly separated. The former flames both hinted at trouble in paradise last year, when they shared emotional messages to Instagram about pressures their relationship had faced while commemorating 20 years of marriage.

Scott and Kelley Wolf Almost Split Last Year

Source: MEGA Scott and Kelley Wolf almost divorced prior to their recent split.

For Kelley's part, the renowned life coach confessed she was "ready to walk out the door" after promising herself to "not stick around while somebody tries to excavate fault in me." "But, this love story wasn’t over," she explained in part. "Scott looked at me, and some thing happened… He said, 'You are really going to leave. I believe you. I can see it. I can feel it. And there is no chance in hell I am going to let that happen, so let’s do this. Let’s do this hard part, the uncomfortable part. The part where I have to look in the mirror and see my old pattern where I have tried to find fault in somebody in the hopes that I would prove that nobody can really do the hard stuff and stick around.'" She elaborated: "And that day, I won’t go into all the details, but we went into the cave. Together. And when we came out, you couldn’t find two people more bonded, more connected, and more clear about the promise we were about to make to each other."

Source: @kelleywolf/Instagram The parents-of-three share Jackson, Miller and Lucy.