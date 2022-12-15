ScoutUS Pro ANNOUNCES THE DONATION OF CLEATS AND UNIFORMS TO UNDER-FUNDED FOOTBALL CLUBS IN ECUADOR
Ecuador/Los Angeles (December 10, 2022) – ScoutUS Pro, the most technologically advanced athlete scouting platform on the market, today announced the donation of cleats and uniforms to two under-funded football clubs in Ecuador.
Scouts working on behalf of ScoutUS Pro became aware of the teams in Ecuador while traveling in that country. In some cases, the players were barefoot or wearing flip flops during games, and in other cases the players were wearing uniforms held together with tape.
The teams who received the donations are:
- Puerto Valle FC: a team from Valle de Los Chillos in Quito.
- Escuela Juan Abad: a team located in Esmeraldas which is about 7 hours from the capital. Players from Esmeraldas have been on teams that participated in the World Cup.
ScoutUS Pro has also agreed to partner with the Chamber of Commerce to sponsor the COPA 2022 tournament in Ambato, Ecuador as well as support the Universidad UTE football team in Quito, Ecaduor and the women’s football team at Universidad Javeriana in Colombia.
The ScoutUS Pro app, available on the Apple App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android), allows emerging athletes to instantly download videos and information into a database. It then allows scouts to discover and connect with those athletes from anywhere around the world, at any time, right from the palm of their hands. It can also help professional athletes to connect with opportunities across the globe.
“We created this program to level the playing field, and to help athletes around the world get noticed,” said ScoutUS Pro Founder and CEO Alex Nehorayan. “When our folks on-the-ground saw teams that needed our assistance with uniforms and cleats, we just knew that we had to help. One of the coaches told us that after playing a game with the new cleats, one of the players thought he had to give them back because they were only being loaned to him. He became emotional when the coach told him the cleats were his to keep.”
About ScoutUs Pro
ScoutUs Pro is a first-of-its-kind athlete scouting platform that connects athletes and scouts with players who have never been seen before around the world. Building efficiencies in time and budget into the scouting process, ScoutUs Pro allows athletes globally to upload data and video content from their mobile phones. Scouts can seamlessly review data and film to identify players meeting their needs and build trackable databases of players. Founded by professional athletes and top business executives, ScoutUs Pro is available for iOS in the Apple App Store and Android in the Google Play Store.