ScoutUS Pro ANNOUNCES THE DONATION OF CLEATS AND UNIFORMS TO UNDER-FUNDED FOOTBALL CLUBS IN ECUADOR

The ScoutUS Pro app, available on the Apple App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android), allows emerging athletes to instantly download videos and information into a database. It then allows scouts to discover and connect with those athletes from anywhere around the world, at any time, right from the palm of their hands. It can also help professional athletes to connect with opportunities across the globe.

“We created this program to level the playing field, and to help athletes around the world get noticed,” said ScoutUS Pro Founder and CEO Alex Nehorayan. “When our folks on-the-ground saw teams that needed our assistance with uniforms and cleats, we just knew that we had to help. One of the coaches told us that after playing a game with the new cleats, one of the players thought he had to give them back because they were only being loaned to him. He became emotional when the coach told him the cleats were his to keep.”