'Scream' Star Skeet Ulrich Gushes Over His Friendship With Costar Matthew Lillard: 'The Best Person I Know'

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Skeet Ulrich, who plays Billy Loomis in the Scream franchise, is lucky to have Matthew Lillard as his friend and costar. "I love the man. I mean, I’m in love with him. He’s literally the best person I know. He’s so smart, fun and witty. He’s just such a giving man. He’s interested in you, and I’ve learned a lot from him. He’s a great friend to have," the star, 56, exclusively tells OK! while talking about his partnership with Angry Orchard. "I loved being a part of [Scream] five and six. Seven, I thought, was really well done and interesting, and I love seeing Matt back in it, obviously," the star says of Lillard, who portrayed Stu Macher in the 1996 film and reappeared in Scream 7.

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Source: MEGA Skeet Ulrich loves his costar Matthew Lillard.

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After all these years, the Riverdale alum is stunned that people still watch the horror movies. "It’s such a massive fandom. It’s hard to sort of pinpoint moments, if you will, but it’s something that I’m very proud of. It’s rare for any actor to have something that spans this long and to have people just reuniting over and over and over again. I’m always excited to see fans and hear their take on things. They know more than we know about the film now," he quips.

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When the movie first came out in the '90s, Ulrich had "no idea" it would become this cult classic film. "In fact, the movie got halted during production. Miramax didn’t understand what it was going to be and didn’t want to continue making it. Wes Craven cut together — this was back in film, not even digital — the opening sequence with Drew Barrymore and rushed it to New York. They were like, 'Oh, okay, we get it.' So we really were not sure what was going to happen. Horror was kind of dead at the time, and this resurgence that it brought to the genre back in ’96 was unheard of. For it to still be somewhat in the zeitgeist 30 years later, and honestly, seeing the fandom just grow and grow and grow through the decades, is mind-boggling," he shares.

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Source: MEGA Skeet Ulrich called his costar 'smart, fun and witty.'

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Since the actor is so well known in the thriller world, it only made sense for him to team up with Angry Orchard Video to bring an immersive Halloween pop-up experience to New York City next month. Inspired by the world of Scream, the one-weekend-only event will transform a downtown Manhattan space into a nostalgic video store complete with hard cider tastings, themed photo moments and more thrilling surprises. The experience builds on Angry Orchard's Halloween collaboration with Scream, anchored by the brand's limited-edition Thriller Variety Pack, featuring glow-in-the-dark packaging and seasonal flavors including Mystery Caller, Caramel Apple Curse, Blood Orange and Headless Pumpkin.

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Source: MEGA Skeet Ulrich said he is still stunned at how much fans love the 'Scream' franchise.

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"It just felt like the perfect merger of brands. Angry Orchard feels very fall. Obviously, Scream is very fall with Halloween. There’s a nostalgia to their brand already, and I don’t know, they both seem to unite people. That’s kind of what I thought: 'Oh, this is a no-brainer.' It’s the perfect brand and the perfect mix with Scream. They just do really cool stuff. The packaging, the cans, all of it is just so perfect and neat and intriguing," he says.

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Source: SUPPLIED Skeet Ulrich is excited to connect with fans at the NYC event.