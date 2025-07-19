or
'Scrubs' Revival on the Horizon: Cast Reunites to Tease a Comeback!

Photo of Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke
Source: MEGA

The 'Scrubs' cast reunited and hinted at a possible revival, exciting longtime fans.

July 19 2025, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

More than a decade after its final episode, the beloved cast of Scrubs is keeping the dream of a revival alive.

image of The 'Scrubs' cast reunited at the ATX Television Festival.
Source: ATX TV/YOUTUBE/HULU

The 'Scrubs' cast reunited at the ATX Television Festival.

During the ATX Festival panel in June 2022, creator and showrunner Bill Lawrence joined Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes and Neil Flynn to reflect on the series that captured hearts for nine seasons.

The actors reminisced about their time bringing to life the quirky medical comedy that centered around hospital employees.

Scrubs originally aired on NBC from 2001 to 2007, moving to ABC for its concluding two seasons. The idea of returning to their iconic roles has crossed everyone's minds over the years.

image of Donald Faison played Dr. Christopher Turk, a skilled surgeon on 'Scrubs.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Faison played Dr. Christopher Turk, a skilled surgeon on 'Scrubs.'

"I think we all want it. We all would love to work together again. It's just that it's really hard," Faison, who portrayed Turk, shared during the panel. "It can't be a full season of a show — it would have to be a movie or something like that, where you could only give a couple of months to it. Everyone is doing things."

Donald Faison

The reunion panel also celebrated the success of Faison and Braff's podcast, "Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald," inspired by their time on set.

"Because of that podcast, my kids started watching Scrubs," Reyes, who played Carla Espinosa, Turk's wife, revealed. She playfully noted that her children enjoy the scenes featuring her coworkers the most.

image of Judy Reyes played nurse Carla Espinosa on 'Scrubs.'
Source: MEGA

Judy Reyes played nurse Carla Espinosa on 'Scrubs.'

Since its launch in March 2020, the podcast has showcased Faison and Braff — who starred as J.D. — rewatching episodes of Scrubs while sharing behind-the-scenes antics.

"We can just kind of go wherever we want. Sometimes we end up talking about the episode more, sometimes we barely do. When we started, I don't think we knew what it was gonna be, but as it's become more and more popular, we were just like, 'Well, let's not fix anything that's not broken,'" the New Jersey native told E! News in September 2020. "Let's just keep doing what people are responding to, which is basically just the four of us sitting around shooting the s---."

image of The podcast 'Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald' is inspired by their time together on 'Scrubs.'
Source: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald/YOUTUBE

The podcast 'Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald' is inspired by their time together on 'Scrubs.'

Braff chimed in, "I think one of the reasons this is working is that I think people are really isolated right now. And this is like a little mini silly club, and it's free."

