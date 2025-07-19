'Scrubs' Revival on the Horizon: Cast Reunites to Tease a Comeback!
More than a decade after its final episode, the beloved cast of Scrubs is keeping the dream of a revival alive.
During the ATX Festival panel in June 2022, creator and showrunner Bill Lawrence joined Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes and Neil Flynn to reflect on the series that captured hearts for nine seasons.
The actors reminisced about their time bringing to life the quirky medical comedy that centered around hospital employees.
"I think we all want it. We all would love to work together again. It's just that it's really hard," Faison, who portrayed Turk, shared during the panel. "It can't be a full season of a show — it would have to be a movie or something like that, where you could only give a couple of months to it. Everyone is doing things."
The reunion panel also celebrated the success of Faison and Braff's podcast, "Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald," inspired by their time on set.
"Because of that podcast, my kids started watching Scrubs," Reyes, who played Carla Espinosa, Turk's wife, revealed. She playfully noted that her children enjoy the scenes featuring her coworkers the most.
Since its launch in March 2020, the podcast has showcased Faison and Braff — who starred as J.D. — rewatching episodes of Scrubs while sharing behind-the-scenes antics.
"We can just kind of go wherever we want. Sometimes we end up talking about the episode more, sometimes we barely do. When we started, I don't think we knew what it was gonna be, but as it's become more and more popular, we were just like, 'Well, let's not fix anything that's not broken,'" the New Jersey native told E! News in September 2020. "Let's just keep doing what people are responding to, which is basically just the four of us sitting around shooting the s---."
Braff chimed in, "I think one of the reasons this is working is that I think people are really isolated right now. And this is like a little mini silly club, and it's free."