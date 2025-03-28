Sean 'Diddy' Combs Forced Male Photographer to Perform Oral S-- on Commercial Set, Bombshell New Lawsuit Alleges
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with another disturbing lawsuit.
The disgraced rapper was accused of forcing a male photographer to give him oral s-- while working on the set of a commercial between late 2022 and early 2023.
Combs allegedly promised to help the photographer's "career take off" if he were to comply.
In the lawsuit — which was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court — the male individual opted to identify as John Doe while claiming he was working on the "high-profile" commercial when Combs persuaded him to participate in a "blatant sexual quid-pro-quo," court documents obtained by a news publication revealed.
The incident is said to have occurred after Combs invited the photographer into his trailer with the promise of discussing potential career opportunities.
The filing alleges: "Combs framed this meeting as an opportunity for Plaintiff to advance his career. Plaintiff, although hesitant, could not turn down what appeared to be a career-defining moment few ever receive."
"Once inside the trailer, Combs’ true intentions quickly became clear. What had looked like a once-in-a-lifetime career opportunity was a thinly-veiled quid-pro-quo," the text continued.
As soon as Combs and the alleged victim were behind closed doors, the Bad Boy Records founder was reportedly quick to make sexual advancement attempts toward the individual.
"He unzipped his pants, and told Plaintiff words to the effect of ‘If you suck [it] right, I’ll make your career take off.’ The implication was clear, also, that if Plaintiff did not perform oral s-- on Combs to his satisfaction, his career would be over," the lawsuit claimed.
John Doe additionally accused Combs of threatening physical violence against him if he did not agree to the "I Need a Girl" rapper's sexual demands.
While "grappling… with the trauma of the situation," John Doe had no choice but to go back to work and deal with the situation internally.
Still, Combs continues to insist his innocence despite being locked behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., since September 2024 on s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
"No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or s-- trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor," the music mogul’s legal team said in a statement responding to the new accusations made against Combs.
"We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr Combs is confident he will prevail in court," his lawyers added.
Combs is currently being held without bail in prison as he awaits his May trial start date. He pleaded not guilty to the federal charges made against him.
