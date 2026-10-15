Cause of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Head Injury That Sent Him to Hospital Revealed

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Sean “Diddy” Combs struck his head in a federal prison in New Jersey before being taken to a hospital for treatment over the weekend, according to recent reports. Sources said on Tuesday, October 13, that Combs got into a fight with a convicted drug lord.

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Combs Was Rushed From Fort Dix Early Saturday

Source: MEGA Sources said Combs hit his head on the bunk above him.

Combs, 56, was taken from FCI Fort Dix to a hospital for treatment of a head injury in the early hours of Saturday, October 10, TMZ reported. An ambulance carrying Combs left the low-security prison around 1 a.m. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening. Combs was conscious and speaking when he was returned to the prison before sunrise that same day. At the time, it was unknown what caused the head injury.

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His Rep Said His ‘Health and Well-Being’ Come First

Source: MEGA His spokesperson said Combs’ 'health and well-being are our immediate concern.'

Combs’ representative, Juda Engelmayer, released a statement regarding Combs’ hospitalization. “We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances. Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out,” Engelmayer stated. The ex-mogul has been incarcerated at Fort Dix since he was relocated to the prison on Thursday, October 30, 2025. His legal team requested the facility so he could participate in a residential drug abuse program and be closer to his family, according to a report. Combs has also worked in the chapel library at Fort Dix, one of the more sought-after jobs at the prison, according to his spokesperson. He also planned to teach a course on business management, entrepreneurship and personal development, similar to the one he taught while he was held in Brooklyn.

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A Union Official Detailed His Disciplinary Record

Source: MEGA A union official said Combs lost 41 days of good time credit.

The recent hospitalization came as other information emerged regarding Combs’ actions while incarcerated. Jose Rojas, a union secretary who represents Bureau of Prisons employees, said Combs has had multiple incidents involving fighting and making unauthorized telephone calls. As a result, Combs has forfeited 41 days of good-time credit and 400 days of commissary privileges, TMZ reported. Combs’ release date had been scheduled for Friday, January 21, 2028. However, after a report alleged he had been living a pampered life in prison, including getting massages and access to alcohol and a cellphone, his release date was changed to Thursday, March 2, 2028. The prison moved Combs to its special housing unit amid the allegations. Separately, he reportedly got into a fight with another inmate in July. Combs’ team has responded to some of the published stories, and his rep previously called a story alleging Combs was caught drinking alcohol “completely false.”

The Mogul Is Serving a 50-Month Sentence

Source: MEGA Combs is serving a 50-month sentence after his 2025 conviction.