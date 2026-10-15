Cause of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Head Injury That Sent Him to Hospital Revealed
Oct. 14 2026, Published 9:00 p.m. ET
Sean “Diddy” Combs struck his head in a federal prison in New Jersey before being taken to a hospital for treatment over the weekend, according to recent reports.
Sources said on Tuesday, October 13, that Combs got into a fight with a convicted drug lord.
Combs Was Rushed From Fort Dix Early Saturday
Combs, 56, was taken from FCI Fort Dix to a hospital for treatment of a head injury in the early hours of Saturday, October 10, TMZ reported. An ambulance carrying Combs left the low-security prison around 1 a.m. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Combs was conscious and speaking when he was returned to the prison before sunrise that same day. At the time, it was unknown what caused the head injury.
His Rep Said His ‘Health and Well-Being’ Come First
Combs’ representative, Juda Engelmayer, released a statement regarding Combs’ hospitalization. “We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances. Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out,” Engelmayer stated.
The ex-mogul has been incarcerated at Fort Dix since he was relocated to the prison on Thursday, October 30, 2025. His legal team requested the facility so he could participate in a residential drug abuse program and be closer to his family, according to a report.
Combs has also worked in the chapel library at Fort Dix, one of the more sought-after jobs at the prison, according to his spokesperson. He also planned to teach a course on business management, entrepreneurship and personal development, similar to the one he taught while he was held in Brooklyn.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Rushed Out of Prison for Medical Emergency After Suffering Head Injury, FCI Fort Dix Sources Reveal
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Held His Own' in Prison Fight Before Being Thrown Into Solitary Confinement: Source
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Looks Unrecognizable as He's Seen for the First Time in New Jersey Prison
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A Union Official Detailed His Disciplinary Record
The recent hospitalization came as other information emerged regarding Combs’ actions while incarcerated. Jose Rojas, a union secretary who represents Bureau of Prisons employees, said Combs has had multiple incidents involving fighting and making unauthorized telephone calls. As a result, Combs has forfeited 41 days of good-time credit and 400 days of commissary privileges, TMZ reported.
Combs’ release date had been scheduled for Friday, January 21, 2028. However, after a report alleged he had been living a pampered life in prison, including getting massages and access to alcohol and a cellphone, his release date was changed to Thursday, March 2, 2028.
The prison moved Combs to its special housing unit amid the allegations. Separately, he reportedly got into a fight with another inmate in July. Combs’ team has responded to some of the published stories, and his rep previously called a story alleging Combs was caught drinking alcohol “completely false.”
The Mogul Is Serving a 50-Month Sentence
In July 2025, a jury found Combs guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking charges. In October 2025, Combs received a 50-month prison term and a $500,000 fine.
Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest. At his sentencing, his legal team said someone had already planned to stab him behind bars. Mark Geragos, an attorney representing Combs, has also said Combs would be targeted regardless of where he was sent.
While at Fort Dix, Combs was admitted to a residential drug abuse program that could reduce his sentence by up to one year.