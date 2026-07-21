Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wants Woman Who Sued Him and Son Christian Combs to Pay Attorney Fees After 'Meritless' Case Claims

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Sean "Diddy" Combs wants the woman who sued him and his son Christian "King" Combs to pay after accusing her of bringing a "meritless" lawsuit against them. The "Last Night" artist, 56, requested that a judge sanction Grace O'Marcaigh and her attorneys, accusing them of a "frivolous amended complaint" despite a judge ruling that California courts do not have personal jurisdiction over him, according to documents obtained by a news outlet on Monday, July 20.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Christian Combs Were Sued in 2024

Source: MEGA Christian Combs is Sean 'Diddy' Combs' youngest son.

Grace made headlines in April 2024 when she accused the rapper's son, 28, of sexually assaulting her while she was working on a yacht in 2022. At the time, she claimed that the work environment had been "sold as a wholesome family excursion" but turned into a “hedonistic environment," per a news outlet. In her lawsuit, the former steward claimed that the Bad Boy Records founder was legally responsible after chartering the vessel and abetting Christian in the alleged assault. At the time, Diddy's lawyer claimed they learned about the lawsuit through the media and expected the allegations to be "manufactured lies."

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Asked Judge to Impose Sanctions

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs wants his son's accuser to pay his legal fees as he spent money defending himself against a 'meritless' case.

In his latest filing, Diddy claimed Grace's amended complaint solely "repackaged the same jurisdictional arguments" that the court had already rejected, rather than resolving the issues identified by the judge. The "I Need a Girl" singer claimed Grace and her legal team ignored the court's ruling, therefore forcing him to spend more money defending a "meritless" case. He asked the judge to impose sanctions, including requiring his son's accuser and her attorneys to cover his legal fees.

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Grace O'Marcaigh's Lawyers Responded to Sean 'Diddy' Comb's Latest Filing

Source: MEGA Grace O'Marcaigh claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs was liable as he was the person who chartered the yacht.

Grace's lawyers disagreed with Diddy, arguing in a letter attached to the filing that the new allegations establish his connection to California through the yacht charter at the center of the lawsuit. They also claimed the judge allowed them to amend the complaint and maintained that his request for sanctions is without merit.

Christian 'King' Combs Broke His Silence on Lawsuit in March 2024

Source: MEGA Christian Combs hasn't said much about the allegation since the lawsuit made headlines in 2024.