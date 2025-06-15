or
Seann William Scott's Jaw-Dropping $225K Salary Per Episode Exposed Amid Custody Battle

Photo of Seann William Scott
Source: MEGA

Seann William Scott’s $225,000-per-episode salary was revealed amid his ongoing custody battle.

By:

June 15 2025, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

Seann William Scott is hitting back after his ex-wife, Olivia Korenberg, accused him of trying to kick her and their daughter out of his Malibu home.

In the legal tussle, Scott has revealed details about his impressive six-figure income, a news outlet reported.

Photo of Seann William Scott
Source: MEGA

Seann William Scott and Olivia Korenberg were married in 2019 but separated in 2024.

On May 28, Scott and his attorney, Laura Wasser, filed a motion in court to dismiss specific allegations made by Korenberg in her recent declaration. He argued that parts of her statement were based on hearsay and therefore improper.

The couple attended sessions for mediation on May 27 but could not reach an agreement.

In his updated income declaration, Scott disclosed significant financial details. Last month, he reported earning $54,699, but his average monthly income sits at a staggering $110,000. Additionally, he earns approximately $31,685 from interest and dividends.

Photo of Seann William Scott and Kat Dennings
Source: ABC

Seann William Scott and Kat Dennings both star in the series 'Shifting Gears.'

Scott holds $172,000 in cash and checking accounts, boasts $11,968,229 in stocks and bonds, and lists his real and personal property assets at around $18,517,331. His monthly expenses total about $47,939, which includes $15,000 for property taxes and over $7,000 for homeowner's insurance and childcare.

He revealed a massive salary bump for season two of the ABC sitcom Shifting Gears, in which he stars alongside Tim Allen and Kat Dennings.

Scott initially disclosed in February that he was paid $900,000 for the first season, equating to around $90,000 per episode. However, in his latest declaration, he stated, "my episodic fee, before commissions, has increased to $225,000," with production expected to start in August.

Photo of Seann William Scott
Source: MEGA

Seann William Scott was accused of trying to evict his ex-wife and daughter from their Malibu home.

Scott and Korenberg married in 2019 but parted ways in 2024. They share a 4-year-old daughter.

Korenberg has asked the court to modify their current child custody and support arrangement, claiming Scott is trying to evict her and their daughter.

Korenberg accused Scott of owning a $10 million Malibu home and a $4 million residence in Venice, Calif. She also mentioned that he purchased her a separate $3.5 million home in Malibu.

In their divorce agreement, she alleged that Scott had initially offered her living arrangements in the new home for one year but hinted that it might extend.

Photo of Seann William Scott
Source: MEGA

Seann William Scott is pushing back amid his divorce from ex-wife Olivia Korenberg.

After moving in during April 2024, Korenberg began making improvements to the house, claiming that Scott encouraged her spending by saying they'd be there for a long time. However, things took a turn when Korenberg informed Scott about her new boyfriend in November 2024.

She stated that when she proposed introducing him to their daughter, Scott declined and later announced plans to sell the home.

"I was blindsided by the eviction notice," she claimed, adding that she faces homelessness as of June 30, stating, "I cannot afford housing in Malibu."

She also raised concerns about safety, noting the risk of wildfires in the area.

Korenberg is requesting the court stop Scott from evicting her until she secures new housing, an increase in the current $6,000 monthly child support, and $75,000 to cover her legal costs.

