seasoned reality publicist launches tv production company

After nearly a decade behind the scenes shaping the public profiles and personal brands of some of reality television’s most recognizable personalities, publicist Antonio Postorino is stepping into the producer’s chair with the launch of POV Studios, a next-generation unscripted production company focused on character-driven storytelling, distinctive social worlds, and culturally relevant formats.

Postorino, the under-30 founder of Unfiltered PR, has spent much of his career working within the reality television ecosystem, strategically building and positioning the personal brands of talent including Dolores Catania, Alexia Nepola, Cary Deuber, and dozens more. He has also built an extensive roster of relationships across the entertainment and reality television landscape, working with a wide range of high-profile talent and personalities, particularly within the Bravo universe. His experience includes collaborations with names such as Meredith Marks, Johnny Bananas, Tom Schwartz, Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, and others such as Kate Cassidy, the longtime girlfriend of the late Liam Payne, giving him a strong understanding of how to authentically engage talent with highly loyal, culturally engaged fan bases.