Seasoned Reality Publicist Launches TV Production Company
Oct. 7 2026, Published 11:11 a.m. ET
After nearly a decade behind the scenes shaping the public profiles and personal brands of some of reality television’s most recognizable personalities, publicist Antonio Postorino is stepping into the producer’s chair with the launch of POV Studios, a next-generation unscripted production company focused on character-driven storytelling, distinctive social worlds, and culturally relevant formats.
Postorino, the under-30 founder of Unfiltered PR, has spent much of his career working within the reality television ecosystem, strategically building and positioning the personal brands of talent including Dolores Catania, Alexia Nepola, Cary Deuber, and dozens more. He has also built an extensive roster of relationships across the entertainment and reality television landscape, working with a wide range of high-profile talent and personalities, particularly within the Bravo universe. His experience includes collaborations with names such as Meredith Marks, Johnny Bananas, Tom Schwartz, Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, and others such as Kate Cassidy, the longtime girlfriend of the late Liam Payne, giving him a strong understanding of how to authentically engage talent with highly loyal, culturally engaged fan bases.
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His work has given him a unique vantage point into what makes a personality resonate beyond the screen and, perhaps more importantly, access to the people, relationships, and worlds that can become television.
POV Studios is built around that access. The company will develop bold, unfiltered programming rooted in compelling personalities, authentic dynamics, and meaningful stakes, with a particular focus on tightly defined social circles and aspirational lifestyle worlds.
In a significant first move, POV Studios has inked a first-look development deal with Just Jenn Productions, headed by Mob Wives creator and executive producer Jennifer Graziano. The companies are already building out a slate of more than 10 unscripted projects spanning docuseries, dating formats, social experiments and lifestyle ensembles, with multiple projects in development with producing partners including Unconventional Entertainment, led by Gena McCarthy; The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), led by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman; Propagate Content; and others.
Beyond television, POV Studios is also expanding into podcast development and production, creating personality-driven original series designed to live across audio, video, social, and potentially television. The strategy is centered on developing distinctive voices and conversations into multi-platform entertainment franchises.