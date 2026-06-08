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Home > Reality Tv > The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
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'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Whitney Leavitt Teases New Reality Show at 2026 Tony Awards

Photo of Whitney Leavitt
Source: MEGA ; Hulu

Former 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Whitney Leavitt performed at the 2026 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7.

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June 8 2026, Updated 3:40 p.m. ET

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Could a new reality show be in the works for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt?

The reality star and husband Conner Leavitt recently launched their own production company.

"We're going to be working on a lot of unscripted and scripted," Whitney, 33, told E! News at the Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8. "We're definitely in the development of an unscripted show right now, so I'm really excited to be able to share more about it, so we'll see. You'll find out soon."

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Photo of Whitney Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Whitney Leavitt performed to a reimagined version of 'Lady Marmalade.'

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The reality star-turned-Broadway rookie announced she was leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Sunday, May 3, during her final performance in Chicago.

Still, Whitney plans to keep up on the twists and turns of her former colleagues.

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Whitney Leavitt Plans to Keep Up With 'Secret Lives' Cast

Photo of Whitney Leavitt
Source: @TheKellyClarksonShow/youtube

Whitney Leavitt is 'excited' to watch the new season of 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

"I've talked to a couple of them," she told the outlet. "When you're in it, it is so grueling. It's so time-demanding. Nobody really thinks that because obviously they're following your day-to-day, but it is also a job, so I'm sure they're exhausted, but it's gonna be great. I'm so excited to watch it. It's a great, great cast."

She continued, "I don't think that as a cumulative it's really a group right now, but I'm good with everyone."

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Whitney Leavitt's Working Date Night at the Tony Awards

Photo of Whitney Leavitt and Conner Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Whitney Leavitt and her husband Conner Leavitt launched a production company.

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Whitney made the outing a date night with Conner, 32, but also threw in work with pleasure.

The couple left their kids Sedona, 6, Liam, 3, and Billy, 1, at home.

Whitney appeared in the opening number, a reimagining of "Lady Marmalade" called "Leading Lady Marmalade," with more than 170 performers including host Pink, Megan Thee Stallion, Lea Michele, Neil Patrick Harris, the Tony-nominated women of 2026 and dancers from musicals including The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon! and Cats: The Jellicle Ball.

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Reality Show Buzz Had Been Brewing

Source: Instagram

Whitney Leavitt is 'busy' with their new company, Leavitt Media House Production.

It could be fodder for their reality show.

The clues are there.

"SECRET’S OUT!!!!!!" Whitney wrote on Instagram on Friday, May 15. "‘Leavitt Media House Production has officially launched and we’re working on something big!!!!!!!!!"

By Saturday, May 30, Whitney posted a video of the couple performing together on Instagram, writing "Y'all keep asking for a Leavitt reality show. Careful what you wish for."

She added, "Leavitt Media House Productions has been busy. 👀🤫🎬🎥"

Fans Clamor for Whitney Leavitt Reality Show

Photo of Whitney Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Whitney Leavitt's fans predict her family will be 'the next Kardashians.'

The fans are there for it.

One wrote, "I think the Leavitt’s are going to be the next Kardashians!! Calling it first 😍🙌."

Another said, "I feel like Veruca Salt. Don't care how, I want it now.😂😂."

A third posted, "Mormon Wives is cooked. There's a new binge-worthy show around. 👏👏."

A fourth wrote, "Immediately please! Need this to happen!"

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