'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Whitney Leavitt Says the Way Mikayla Matthews Treated Her Is 'Not Okay'

During a Tuesday, May 20, appearance on "The Viall Files," Matthews alleged that Leavitt was "feeding into this role of, 'Oh, make me your villain'" and claimed her portrayal was "all editing" when Season 1 wrapped. She "didn’t really have that drive" to get involved until Leavitt started feuding with her friend Mayci Neeley.

"She was posting Mayci's text messages where Mayci was backing her hard," she explained to the podcast. "Blindly almost, and I feel like that's when I got almost more defensive, because she was always a s----- friend to Mayci. I always told Mayci that…she was throwing Mayci under the bus."

Matthews proceeded to accuse Leavitt of constantly playing the "victim."

"Every time she goes into something, 'Tell me your issues.' We tell her our issues, and she runs away crying, saying she's the victim and we’re attacking her," she said. "It continued through Season 2. I had probably seven conversations that ended of the exact same way."