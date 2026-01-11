Secrets of George Michael's Whopping Earnings From Beyond Grave Revealed — 9 Years After Wham! Star's Christmas Day Death
Jan. 11 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
George Michael's estate has generated eye-watering revenue since the WHAM! star's death on Christmas Day 2016, raking in almost $95 million in the years that followed – and insiders tell OK! the massive figure is only set to grow as his "Last Christmas" hit continues to dominate charts around the world.
Michael, 53, when he died of natural causes on December 25, 2016, left behind an estate worth around $124 million, most of it bequeathed to his sisters.
In the years since his death, the singer's company Nobby's Hobbies Holding Limited, has overseen the late singer's catalog and commercial interests, turning his untimely passing into an enduring financial phenomenon that shows few signs of slowing down.
Royalty streams have surged, in large part due to the perennial popularity of "Last Christmas," the 1984 WHAM! hit Michael wrote and produced.
The song topped U.K. music charts in both 2023 and 2024, generating millions in revenue long after the star's death.
A source close to the estate said: "The song has turned into a permanent revenue engine. Each holiday season it outperforms forecasts, and the last few years have delivered especially remarkable returns."
Michael's estate earned around $8.4 million from the festive song's chart success in 2023 alone, accounting for a significant portion of the company's overall turnover.
Cash has also flowed from other posthumous projects, including the 2023 Netflix documentary Wham!, which revisited the duo's rise to fame and rekindled global interest in Michael's work.
A music industry insider told us: "Revisiting his story brought a huge audience back to his work, and that renewed attention fed straight into listening figures, sales and new licensing opportunities. High-profile exposure continues to strengthen the estate."
The company's latest accounts, which run through March 2024, do not yet include figures from the 2024 holiday season, meaning the full impact of the song's chart run in late 2024 is not yet reflected. But sources expect that when the next financial statements are filed, the numbers will be even higher.
"The long-term earning power of George's music is only now coming into focus, and it is proving to be far more substantial than many anticipated," said one expert familiar with the workings of Michael's estate.
Michael's enduring commercial appeal has been matched by ongoing interest in his personal legacy. His only surviving sibling, Yioda Panayiotou, inherited ownership of his then-dilapidated London mansion, a sprawling property once valued at around $12.7 million. Significant renovation work has been underway, even amid controversy with neighbours over the removal and pruning of historic trees on the estate.
Local residents raised objections when an application was lodged with the council to carry out tree works in a conservation area, particularly during the peak nesting season from March to July.
A neighbor said at the time: "Those trees are an important part of the area, so watching them be removed with little consideration for local wildlife was deeply distressing for residents."
Despite the disputes, the mansion project has become a focal point for discussions about Michael's legacy – a blend of commercial dynamism and personal memory. Friends of the singer have described the renovations as a labor of love, aimed at honoring his life and work rather than merely updating an asset.
One insider said: "Yioda is focused on safeguarding George's legacy and the work he left behind. The property represents what he achieved, and she is committed to renovating it in a way that honors that history."
Nine years on, Michael's financial afterlife shows no sign of waning, with catalogue earnings, media projects and seasonal chart performances ensuring that his influence – and income – continue to grow.