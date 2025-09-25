'90s Star Wayne Knight, 70, Looks Unrecognizable During Rare Los Angeles Outing: See Photos of the 'Seinfeld' Actor

Article continues below advertisement

‘90s star Wayne Knight, best known for his role on Seinfeld, looked unrecognizable while making a rare appearance in Los Angeles. The sitcom actor, 70, was spotted hopping out of his vehicle during an outing on September 20. Knight opted for a dray gray polo and black athletic sweats, finishing the look with matching sneakers.

Source: NBC;MEGA Wayne Knight is best known for his role on 'Seinfeld.'

The Jurassic Park star was reportedly leaving a workout at the gym and was believed to have been limping. Knight is best known for his portrayal of Newman in the long-running series Seinfeld and Dennis Nedry in the 1993 original of Jurassic Park. Over the years, the actor has been candid about trying “everything anyone could ever try” to lose weight.

Source: MEGA Wayne Knight was believed to have been limping after the gym.

The movie star told a news outlet in November 2024 that he’s tried therapy, drugs, surgery and radiation, adding, “every single one of them and one of them worked,” joking that he’d been “taken by aliens.” The actor was asked if he’d tried “the old-fashioned way” by reducing his calorie intake, which he said did “work” for him. When asked about how much weight he’s lost from his heaviest to his current weight, he jokingly answered, “7,000 pounds.”

Source: MEGA Wayne Knight was spotted in a rare outing in Los Angeles.

“No, I lose 10. I gained 50. I lose 100,” he recounted, clarifying that he’s lost 110 pounds since appearing in the Dinosaur classic film. However, he added that his weight loss has affected his job prospects in “a bad way.” “It takes time. It takes time for people to accept you as you are, and they find out whether or not you can still do things without being fat,” he explained. “It's just what it is. You just have to accept the fact that you can't sell something that you're not.”

Source: MEGA Wayne Knight has lost more than 100 pounds over the years.

He echoed that sentiment in a 2004 interview, when he explained that people often “act shocked” when they see the fluctuations in his body weight. Noting that he was often typecast as “the fat guy,” he was at his heaviest of 327 pounds when making Jurassic Park. "We've got my cardiologist. We have my trainer. We have my psychiatrist. We have my support group," he told CBS News at the time. "I used to have a tan from the light in the refrigerator. I would just know there was something in there that will be the answer."