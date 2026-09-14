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Selena Gomez Glows in Gold Dress as She Attends 2026 Emmys Solo: Photos

pic of Selena Gomez.
Source: AP

She made the whole room shimmer.

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Sept. 14 2026, Updated 9:10 p.m. ET

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Selena Gomez stunned in a gold dress as she made her way down the red carpet on Monday, September 14, at the 2026 Emmys.

The actress wore a strapless Louis Vuitton gown as her stylist Erin Walsh told Zanna Roberts Rassi before the show: “It looks like it weighs a billion pounds, but it’s actually light as a feather.”

Ahead of tonight’s Emmys, Nikki Lee, co-owner of Nine Zero One Salon, and Nine Zero One stylist Lisa Satorn transformed Gomez's bob using 20-inch Great Lengths Keratin Bond Extensions, finished with long, airy layers that delivered softness, movement and a hint of romance.

“We were ready for a major change and wanted to bring back some of that iconic 2016 Selena energy, but with a fresh feel,” said Lee. “We’re calling it The Whimsy Cut — long, airy layers with softness, movement and a little romance. It’s s---, effortless and exactly the kind of hair I want to see this fall.”

Gomez also used Joico Hold Hero High Hold + Shine Boosting Finishing Spray in her hair.

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Selena Gomez Is All Smiles on the Carpet

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image of Selena Gomez wore a gold dress to the 2026 Emmys.
Source: AP

Selena Gomez wore a gold dress to the 2026 Emmys.

According to Page Six, she sported a Jean Schlumberger Bird on a Rock by Tiffany Feathers High Jewelry bracelet and earrings, as well as Schlumberger rings.

The starlet attended solo, as her husband, Benny Blanco, was not seen.

This year, Gomez is nominated as Executive Producer for Only Murders in The Building.

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Benny Blanco's New Interview

image of The pair married in 2025.
Source: AP

The pair married in 2025.

Gomez's appearance comes after Blanco appeared on Today’s Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, who asked about his romance with the singer.

“Men, listen up,” the music producer replied. “Okay, first of all, I gotta be the poster child for the guy you gotta listen to. Look at me; I have the most beautiful wife in the world. I did it, and I didn’t use black magic or anything. I just was nice.”

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'Understand Your Partner'

image of Benny Blanco revealed how his romance with the star began.
Source: MEGA

Benny Blanco revealed how his romance with the star began.

He advised others to “understand your partner."

"And being able to talk about things, and have an open dialogue,” he shared. “We’re in a really good spot, and I’m very fortunate. And I think, again, like, not being a dick and being nice to people put her into my orbit at the right time.”

image of The producer called their romance 'easy.'
Source: MEGA

The producer called their romance 'easy.'

Blanco also spoke out about their connection on "The Mel Robbins Podcast."

“I always think those are the best type of relationships, when you’re friends with someone and you know them, and then once you are there, it’s like there’s not too much to learn,” he said. “It’s always so scary starting a new relationship. It’s like being with a new therapist. It’s like, ‘Ugh, I gotta tell...I was already with someone. They know my backstory. What, I gotta catch you up to 38 years of speed?’ So it’s like, she already knew; she knew me at—obviously didn’t know me deeply like that — but she knew me, and there was a rapport there. So it made it easy and comfortable.”

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