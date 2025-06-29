or
Selena Gomez Shakes Things Up With Daring and Bold Hair Transformation: Photo

Photo of Selena Gomez
Source: Mega; @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez debuted a choppy new hairstyle on Instagram, trading in her polished bob for layered bangs.

June 29 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Selena Gomez unveiled a fresh and edgy hairstyle that is taking social media by storm. The "Calm Down" singer swapped out her polished bob for a daring set of choppy bangs and layers, leaving her fans buzzing with reactions.

Gomez showcased her new 'do in an Instagram post on June 23.

selena gomez hair transformation choppy bangs
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

The star showed off the look on social media.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram
Sporting a relaxed vibe in a white bathrobe, Gomez confidently flaunted textured bangs that framed her face, paired beautifully with her summer curls. The transformation marks a significant shift from the sleek, often pulled-back styles that characterize her previous look.

In her Instagram caption, Gomez displayed her humorous side, saying, "I would, but I'd regret it, then get it redone so I simply won't."

Photo of Selena Gomez
Source: Mega

Selena Gomez last wore bangs at the February premiere of Nicola Peltz’s film ‘Lola.’

This isn't the first time the 32-year-old has opted for bangs. Just last February, she turned heads at the premiere of her friend Nicola Peltz's film, Lola, where she debuted a bottleneck fringe.

Gomez's bold new look is gaining traction not just for its visual appeal but also for the conversations surrounding it. Fans have taken to social media platforms, with many praising her daring choice while others speculate whether this change signifies a new chapter in her artistry and public persona. One fan tweeted, "Selena always brings the drama! Loving the bangs!"

Selena Gomez

Photo of Selena Gomez
Source: Mega

Selena Gomez has flaunted bold hairstyles throughout the years.

Gomez is known for experimenting with her looks throughout her career, and has gone through many different hairstyles. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum started with long locks, before going through hair transformations throughout the years.

Perhaps one dramatic transformation was her platinum blonde look which she debuted in the 2017 American Music Awards. She repeated this look in 2021 and 2023. While she's explored lighter shades, Selena often reverted to her rich, chocolate brunette hair sometimes with highlights.

Photo of Selena Gomez
Source: Mega

Selena Gomez previously supported Benny Blanco’s hair makeover.

Notably, Gomez's hair transformation coincides with her fiancé, record producer Benny Blanco, going through his own transformation. The pair appeared together on The Drew Barrymore Show in March, where Gomez was seen supporting Blanco while her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, attended to the producer's unibrow.

"I wanted it to still look like him," the singer commented about the makeover, adding with a sigh, "This was not my idea."

