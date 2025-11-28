or
'Selling the OC' Is Back! Meet the O Group's New Agents for Season 4

selling the oc season cast meet the new agents
Source: NETFLIX

Six cast members left 'Selling the OC,' but the hit Netflix series has brought in new agents to The Oppenheim Group for Season 4.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 28 2025, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

Selling the OC Season 4 has new agents on board!

Before the show premiered on November 12, series creator Adam DiVello acknowledged that "a lot has changed in the real lives of those agents" since Season 3, but "a lot of new faces" are joining the tough competition as members of The Oppenheim Group's Orange County office.

"They are just crushing it down there," he continued in an interview with Tudum.

Returning cast members include Jason Oppenheim, Polly Brindle, Alex Hall, Gio Helou, Brandi Marshall, Tyler Stanaland and Austin Victoria.

"This season, hands down, is the best drama and the best real estate that we’ve ever seen on Selling the OC," Oppenheim told Tudum.

Meanwhile, the new agents are Ashtyn Zerboni, Fiona Belle and Kaylee Ricciardi.

Learn more about the new faces of Selling The OC below!

Ashtyn Zerboni

selling the oc season cast meet the new agents
Source: ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

Ashtyn Zerboni was pregnant while filming 'Selling the OC' Season 4.

Zerboni appears on Selling the OC Season 4 as an agent with The Oppenheim Group in La Jolla and Orange County. According to her O Group bio, she is a high-end real estate agent whose strong network connects her to potential buyers, sellers and partners instantly.

Outside of real estate, Zerboni has experience working as a model and actress. She also has a degree in biology!

Fiona Belle

selling the oc season cast meet the new agents
Source: ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

Fiona Belle is a recent college graduate.

After graduating cum laude from UC San Diego, the Orange County native started her career at The Oppenheim Group office in San Diego in 2024.

"I started my real estate career when I was 21 and I don't think my age limits me in this industry," Belle, now 23, said.

Kaylee Ricciardi

selling the oc season cast meet the new agents
Source: ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

Kaylee Ricciardi has worked in the industry for more than a decade.

Ricciardi is now one of the property-pushing cast members of the Netflix show.

With 13 years of experience, she has expanded her reach through the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals' luxury rental market. Per her O Group bio, she studied Psychology and Neuroscience at the University of Colorado and has a background in psychology and fashion.

Ricciardi's experience has helped her earn press coverage in publications such as W Magazine, Vogue and The Wall Street Journal.

"This niche has allowed me to create a network from celebrities to the biggest CEOs in the world," she said.

