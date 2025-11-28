'Selling the OC' Is Back! Meet the O Group's New Agents for Season 4

Article continues below advertisement

Selling the OC Season 4 has new agents on board! Before the show premiered on November 12, series creator Adam DiVello acknowledged that "a lot has changed in the real lives of those agents" since Season 3, but "a lot of new faces" are joining the tough competition as members of The Oppenheim Group's Orange County office. "They are just crushing it down there," he continued in an interview with Tudum.

Returning cast members include Jason Oppenheim, Polly Brindle, Alex Hall, Gio Helou, Brandi Marshall, Tyler Stanaland and Austin Victoria. "This season, hands down, is the best drama and the best real estate that we’ve ever seen on Selling the OC," Oppenheim told Tudum. Meanwhile, the new agents are Ashtyn Zerboni, Fiona Belle and Kaylee Ricciardi. Learn more about the new faces of Selling The OC below!

Ashtyn Zerboni

Source: ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX Ashtyn Zerboni was pregnant while filming 'Selling the OC' Season 4.

Zerboni appears on Selling the OC Season 4 as an agent with The Oppenheim Group in La Jolla and Orange County. According to her O Group bio, she is a high-end real estate agent whose strong network connects her to potential buyers, sellers and partners instantly. Outside of real estate, Zerboni has experience working as a model and actress. She also has a degree in biology!

Fiona Belle

Source: ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX Fiona Belle is a recent college graduate.

After graduating cum laude from UC San Diego, the Orange County native started her career at The Oppenheim Group office in San Diego in 2024. "I started my real estate career when I was 21 and I don't think my age limits me in this industry," Belle, now 23, said.

Kaylee Ricciardi

Source: ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX Kaylee Ricciardi has worked in the industry for more than a decade.