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Senator Mark Kelly Addresses Flatulence in Space Suits: What to Know About the Surprising Reality

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Source: MEGA

Mark Kelly joked about passing gas in space during a press exchange.

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March 19 2026, Published 10:11 a.m. ET

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Senator Mark Kelly recently discussed a topic that many might find humorous yet relatable: passing gas in a space suit.

The former astronaut spoke candidly about this issue during a conversation in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

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Mark Kelly Shares a Candid Space Anecdote

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Image of He explained how astronauts manage bodily functions in orbit.
Source: MEGA

He explained how astronauts manage bodily functions in orbit.

In an interview with reporters, Kelly, who has completed four missions to the International Space Station (ISS), clarified that astronauts manage to handle natural bodily functions while in orbit. He emphasized that “No one can hear you fart in space!” highlighting that the vacuum of space provides a unique environment for such occurrences.

Kelly explained that astronauts should feel comfortable about releasing gas while wearing their space suits. “They should feel secure letting a little methane out,” he stated. This reassurance from a seasoned astronaut sheds light on an often-overlooked aspect of life in space.

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Unspoken Daily Realities of Astronaut Life

Image of His remarks highlighted realities of astronauts.
Source: MEGA

His remarks highlighted realities of astronauts.

The senator's comments have garnered attention, as they bring to light the human side of astronauts.

While many view space explorers as heroic figures, they face challenges that are often mundane. Kelly’s frankness about this issue encourages a more relatable perspective on the lives of astronauts.

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Social Media Embraced the Humor

Image of The clip sparked positive conversations across social media.
Source: MEGA

The clip sparked positive conversations across social media.

The interest in Kelly’s remarks has sparked conversations across social media platforms. The public has responded positively, with many sharing the video clip and adding their own humorous interpretations.

This reaction demonstrates that humor can connect people, even when discussing topics that might initially seem embarrassing.

The Moment Humanized Life in Orbit

Image of Humor made astronaut life feel more relatable.
Source: MEGA

Humor made astronaut life feel more relatable.

In summary, Kelly’s revelations about flatulence in space serve as a reminder that astronauts are human and experience the same bodily functions as everyone else. The senator’s light-hearted approach to this topic invites further exploration into the realities of life aboard the ISS.

As the conversation continues, it raises questions about what other aspects of space life remain unspoken. Will more astronauts choose to discuss their experiences? Time will tell, but one thing is certain: humor plays an essential role in coping with the challenges of space travel.

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