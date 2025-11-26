Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego Complains His Party Doesn't Let 'Women Be Hot' in Shocking Leaked Texts: 'Now They Look Like Men'

Article continues below advertisement

Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego has found himself in hot water after a series of personal texts were leaked that revealed what he really thinks of fellow Democrats. In one of the newly leaked messages between Gallego and a friend, the unnamed pal shared a disparaging meme, writing, "This is how the world views many [Democrats]." It showed a photo of Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro from Connecticut, reading, "If erectile dysfunction had a face." The 46-year-old former Marine, who made history in 2024 when he became the first Latino elected to Senate in Arizona, replied, "They aren't wrong!"

Ruben Gallego Bashed the Democratic Party in His Leaked Texts

Source: ABC15 Arizona/Youtube One of Ruben Gallego's messages read: 'Now Dem women look like Dem men and Dem men look like women.'

In follow-up messages, Gallego insulted Democrats, remarking, "We look like the not fun party. Always telling and correcting people. Not allowing men to be men. Women to be hot. We used to be the party of sec [sic] drugs and rock and roll." The politician then added, "Now Dem women look like Dem men and Dem men look like women."

Ruben Gallego Is 'Heartbroken' His Longtime Friend Leaked the Texts

Source: mega Ruben Gallego did not deny the authenticity of the texts.

Gallego did not try to refute the authenticity of the texts when he spoke to local Phoenix outlet ABC15 on Tuesday, November 25. The father-of-three did, however, lament it was "very heartbreaking that someone that I have served with and I've known and been really good friends [with] for 20 years decided to, you know, leak some of these messages." He said, "You know, I'm more sad about the situation that a friend of mine decided to exploit the situation."

View this post on Instagram Source: @abc15arizona/Instagram Ruben Gallego addressed the leaked messages in which he criticized his own party.

Ruben Gallego Wants Democrats to Be More Inclusive

Source: mega The Arizona senator said the Democratic party is 'not as inclusive as it should be.'

The U.S. senator didn't attempt to defend his remarks in the texts, but instead stood by his words, declaring the conversation was "a reflection of what I've been saying the whole time." "I've been very clear about where I think the party needs to be. I do think we have to be an open and bigger tent party. So this is just a reflection of what I think I've said," he explained, adding that the party was "not as inclusive as it should be."

Source: mega 'We should be the party that takes everybody in,' Ruben Gallego said.