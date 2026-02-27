Serena Williams Leads a New Era of Female Founders in Prime Video's 'The CEO Club'
Feb. 27 2026, Published 6:53 a.m. ET
Serena Williams has conquered tennis. Now she’s turning the camera on a different arena: the boardroom.
Prime Video’s new eight-episode docuseries The CEO Club, premiering February 23, brings together a powerhouse group of female executives — including Williams — for an intimate look at what leadership really looks like behind the scenes.
Executive produced by Williams through her company Nine Two Six Productions, the series also features Latin pop icon Thalía, designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, SHOP.com CEO Loren Ridinger, supermodel and Cay Skin founder Winnie Harlow, Conteur Capital founder Hannah Bronfman and jewelry designer Isabela Rangel Grutman.
Redefining What Power Looks Like
Billed by Prime Video as a docuseries about women “building their own tables” and “redefining what power looks like,” The CEO Club explores both professional triumphs and personal challenges.
“As an executive producer, I’ve had so much fun helping bring this series to life,” Williams said in a statement to People. “Celebrating the brilliance, ambition, and sisterhood of women I admire and call friends has been incredibly special.”
Shot in a candid docu-style format, the series highlights not just business wins but the discipline, setbacks and emotional resilience required to lead global brands.
From Grand Slams to Boardrooms
Williams, who stepped away from professional tennis after the 2022 U.S. Open, told the Associated Press that her competitive mindset seamlessly transferred to entrepreneurship.
“I think the biggest lesson is just never give up, and you have to keep trying,” she said. “As a CEO, you don’t win everything. You have to make really hard decisions. Just like in sport and in tennis, you have to show up every day. You might lose, but you just have to show up again the very next day.”
The 23-time Grand Slam champion has expanded her portfolio as an investor and producer, and said serving as executive producer allowed her to help shape the narrative.
“Being in the public eye for so long, you really want to control the narrative and make sure the truth gets out there,” she told the AP. “Not only for me, but for these amazing women that are in the show as well.”
Leadership Isn’t Glamorous — It’s Gritty
The series also tackles the myth of overnight success. Ridinger noted that audiences often don’t see the decades of work behind the title.
“Everybody thinks you’re just like an overnight success. They don’t realize it took 34 years to get where you’re at,” she told the AP. “Leadership is not that easy.”
Produced by Blink49 Studios alongside Nine Two Six Productions and Amazon MGM Studios, The CEO Club arrives as conversations around women in leadership continue to evolve.
For Williams and her fellow founders, the message is clear: leadership isn’t a boys club, and power can look a lot more collaborative than competitive.