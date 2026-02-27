Serena Williams Leads a New Era of Female Founders in Prime Video's 'The CEO Club'

Article continues below advertisement

Serena Williams has conquered tennis. Now she’s turning the camera on a different arena: the boardroom. Prime Video’s new eight-episode docuseries The CEO Club, premiering February 23, brings together a powerhouse group of female executives — including Williams — for an intimate look at what leadership really looks like behind the scenes. Executive produced by Williams through her company Nine Two Six Productions, the series also features Latin pop icon Thalía, designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, SHOP.com CEO Loren Ridinger, supermodel and Cay Skin founder Winnie Harlow, Conteur Capital founder Hannah Bronfman and jewelry designer Isabela Rangel Grutman.

Redefining What Power Looks Like

Source: MEGA; Prime Video/YOUTUBE ‘The CEO Club’ features powerhouse female business founders.

Billed by Prime Video as a docuseries about women “building their own tables” and “redefining what power looks like,” The CEO Club explores both professional triumphs and personal challenges. “As an executive producer, I’ve had so much fun helping bring this series to life,” Williams said in a statement to People. “Celebrating the brilliance, ambition, and sisterhood of women I admire and call friends has been incredibly special.” Shot in a candid docu-style format, the series highlights not just business wins but the discipline, setbacks and emotional resilience required to lead global brands.

From Grand Slams to Boardrooms

Source: MEGA Serena Williams stepped away from tennis in 2022 and channeled her competitiveness into entrepreneurship.

Williams, who stepped away from professional tennis after the 2022 U.S. Open, told the Associated Press that her competitive mindset seamlessly transferred to entrepreneurship. “I think the biggest lesson is just never give up, and you have to keep trying,” she said. “As a CEO, you don’t win everything. You have to make really hard decisions. Just like in sport and in tennis, you have to show up every day. You might lose, but you just have to show up again the very next day.”

Source: Prime Video/YOUTUBE Serena Williams said she wanted to control the narrative for herself and the women in the show.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has expanded her portfolio as an investor and producer, and said serving as executive producer allowed her to help shape the narrative. “Being in the public eye for so long, you really want to control the narrative and make sure the truth gets out there,” she told the AP. “Not only for me, but for these amazing women that are in the show as well.”

Leadership Isn’t Glamorous — It’s Gritty

Source: MEGA ‘The CEO Club’ tackles how success for these women didn’t happen overnight, but after decades of hard work.