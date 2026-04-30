Serena Williams Ripped After Sharing Controversial Parenting Confession About Disciplining Her Daughter: She 'Messed Up Big Time'

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Serena Williams ignited a heated debate online after sharing a controversial parenting confession about punishing her young children. "I told my daughter to go to bed. She did not therefore, she missed out on her sleepover," Williams, 44, vented via X on Saturday, April 26. "She cried. But what she did not know is I cried harder. I hate when she cries. 💔 Discipline sucks. But sometimes it’s important."

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Serena William Shared Controversial Parenting Confession

Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram Serena Williams is a mother of two daughters.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion shares two daughters, Alexis Olympia, 8, and Adira River, 2, with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. Many questioned if her actions were considered "healthy parenting" give her daughters' young ages. "Moms like this are the worst. Instead of telling your child 'go to bed,' why don’t you lay next to her, read a story and rub her back until she falls asleep for comfort?" one user asked, while a second added, "This sounds like you messed up big time. All you've shown her is that the world and you in particular can be cruel and unpredictable." A third wrote, "What does she want, a round of applause? Weird."

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Serena William's Parenting Confession Sparked Flurry of Reactions

Source: MEGA Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian married in 2017.

Others had a more humorous approach, writing, "She cried and I cried harder ... Whhaaaatttt ... My momma would be laughing at me crying while eating." The athlete also had her defenders, with one fan offering a supportive message: "The hardest part of loving a child is sometimes being the one person they are allowed to be mad at."

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Serena Williams Often Makes Parenting Confessions

Source: MEGA Serena Williams gushed about her daughters during a January appearance on 'Today with Jenna & Friends.'

Williams is known for being candid about motherhood, admitting during a January appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends that she catches herself favoring her younger daughter at times. "The older one is so sweet, Olympia is so sweet," the mom-of-two told host Sheinelle Jones, who asked if she was a "good big sister."

Serena Williams Jokes About Favoring Her Younger Daughter at Times

Source: MEGA Serena Williams admitted she catches herself favoring her youngest daughter.