Fears of 'Serial Killer' Grip Michigan City as Authorities Investigate Disturbing Deaths

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Police in Lansing, Mich., are investigating whether one person is responsible for the deaths of five men found along a short stretch of the Lansing River Trail over the past year. “One question that we’re being asked is, do we have a serial killer in Lansing? What we need the public to know is we are investigating all of these cases,” Lansing Police Chief Rob Backus said.

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Police Are Looking at Whether the Deaths Are Related

Source: UNSPLASH Police Chief Rob Backus said investigators are looking at 'the possibility that these may be related cases.'

Backus addressed the deaths at a news conference on Friday, October 2. “They are all active investigations, and we are looking at the idea or the possibility that these may be related cases,” he said. The five victims were white men believed to be homeless, and they ranged in age from 22 to 70, police said. All five were found along a short stretch of the trail near downtown Lansing between October 2025 and August 2026, and investigators believe some of the men may have been attacked overnight while they were sleeping. “If this does turn out to be a series of connected deaths, then we’re looking at someone preying on incredibly vulnerable people,” Backus said. “These attacks have specifically targeted men who were unhoused and sleeping along the river trail overnight, particularly from midnight to 6 a.m.,” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said in a statement.

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Four of the Men Suffered Blunt Force Trauma

Source: UNSPLASH Four of the five victims suffered blunt force trauma to the face, according to police.

Three of the five deaths have been ruled homicides. Four of the five victims suffered “blunt force trauma to the facial area,” Backus said, and no weapon has been located. The first victim, Gino Chouinard, 54, was found unconscious along the trail on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, and he died on Monday, October 27, 2025. Denis Dunnebacke, 70, was found unresponsive beneath the Kalamazoo Street bridge on Thursday, July 9, and he died on Thursday, July 16. Both men’s causes of death are undetermined, and police said on Wednesday, October 14, that the medical examiner’s office had formally declared Dunnebacke’s cause of death indeterminate. Robert William Smith, 57, was found with severe head trauma on Monday, July 13, and he died on Friday, July 17. Louis Woodruff, 57, was found under the East Cesar Chavez Avenue bridge with severe facial trauma on Sunday, August 30, and he died on Tuesday, September 1. The medical examiner ruled both deaths blunt force homicides.

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One Man Has Been Charged in a Stabbing

Source: UNSPLASH Edward Joseph Smith, 23, has been charged with open murder in the stabbing death of Daniel Lusk.

Daniel Lusk, 22, was found fatally stabbed under the East Michigan Avenue bridge on Thursday, August 20. Police arrested Edward Joseph Smith, 23, on Thursday, September 3, and he has been charged with open murder in Lusk’s death. The 23-year-old hasn’t been named a suspect or charged in the other four cases. Investigators are exploring whether all five deaths are connected to a single killer, possibly the man in custody, but Backus didn’t confirm that he’s responsible for the other killings.

Cameras and Patrols Have Been Added Along the Trail

Source: UNSPLASH Residents gathered at Lansing City Hall on Monday, October 12, to call for an emergency overnight shelter.