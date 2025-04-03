Is There a 'Severance' Season 3? Everything to Know About Apple TV+'s Most-Watched Series

On X, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the company greenlit the next season of Severance after executive producer Ben Stiller playfully mentioned fans asking for season 3.

"What do you say, @tim_cook?" Stiller asked.

Cook shared the series' first teaser video for the next season, responding, "Season 3 of Severance is available upon request. - Tim C."

In a press release, the Zoolander actor said making Severance "has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I've ever been a part of."

"While I have no memory of this, I'm told making season three will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well," Stiller continued.

On the other hand, creator Dan Erickson declared, "The idea of getting to make more Severance with the greatest cast and crew on Earth is more thrilling to me than all the world's finger traps combined. I can't wait to continue spreading woe, frolic, dread and malice with these truly incredible people."