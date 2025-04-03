Is There a 'Severance' Season 3? Everything to Know About Apple TV+'s Most-Watched Series
Will There Be 'Severance' Season 3?
On X, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the company greenlit the next season of Severance after executive producer Ben Stiller playfully mentioned fans asking for season 3.
"What do you say, @tim_cook?" Stiller asked.
Cook shared the series' first teaser video for the next season, responding, "Season 3 of Severance is available upon request. - Tim C."
In a press release, the Zoolander actor said making Severance "has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I've ever been a part of."
"While I have no memory of this, I'm told making season three will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well," Stiller continued.
On the other hand, creator Dan Erickson declared, "The idea of getting to make more Severance with the greatest cast and crew on Earth is more thrilling to me than all the world's finger traps combined. I can't wait to continue spreading woe, frolic, dread and malice with these truly incredible people."
Is There a Trailer for 'Severance' Season 3?
Apple TV+ offered a sneak peek of Severance Season 3 in a 21-second YouTube video as it announced the franchise's renewal.
What Will 'Severance' Season 3 Be About?
Following the shocking finale of Severance Season 2, viewers can expect to find more answers to their questions in the next installment.
In the final scene of the latest season, Mark shockingly pushes his presumed-dead wife, Gemma, toward the exit and decides to stay behind with Helly. The frame then freezes while "The Windmills of Your Mind" plays in the background.
Speaking with Esquire, Erickson said neither Mark nor Gemma knows "what they're running toward."
"They know they're running away from nonexistence, which is on the other side of that door... In their mind at that moment, it could be they might have two more minutes life ahead of them, or they might have two more years. All they know is that they want to keep existing and stay together for as long as they can," he explained.
Who Will Be in 'Severance' Season 3?
The cast of Severance Season 3 has not been confirmed yet, but the main stars will likely return for the new installment.
The second season featured Adam Scott (Mark Scout), Patricia Arquette (Harmony Cobel), John Turturro (Irving Bailiff), Britt Lower (Helly Riggs), Zach Cherry (Dylan George), Dichen Lachman (Gemma Scout), Jen Tullock (Devon Scout-Hale), Tramell Tillman (Seth Milchick), Michael Chernus (Ricken Hale) and Christopher Walken (Burt Goodman), to name a few.
Sarah Bock is not expected to return as Miss Huang following the events in the second season.
When Will 'Severance' Season 3 Be Released?
As of press time, Apple TV+ has not confirmed Severance Season 3's release date. In comparison, the first season premiered on February 18, 2022, while the second aired in January after nearly three years.
On the other hand, Stiller assured fans the third season would not take that long to arrive.
"No, the plan is not. Definitely not," he said during an appearance on the "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast when asked whether fans would need to wait for another three years for Severance Season 3.
Stiller explained, "We got hit with the strike - there was a writer and actor strike, and it took us a little bit to regroup. We shot for 186 days on Season 2. Editing takes a while but thank goodness the audience was there when we came back."
How to Watch 'Severance' Season 3
Since the previous seasons of Severance are available on Apple TV+, the third season will likely air on the streaming service with a paid subscription, as well.