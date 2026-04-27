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Shakira Concert Horror: Crew Member Killed by 'Crushing Injuries' While Setting Up Stage for Brazil Show

Photo of Shakira.
Source: MEGA

A crew member died while setting up the stage for Shakira's free concert in Brazil.

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April 27 2026, Published 8:52 a.m. ET

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A devastating accident has left one of Shakira's concert crew members dead.

The staffer was horrifically killed after being crushed while setting up the stage on Sunday, April 26, for the Latin icon's upcoming show in Brazil at Todo Mundo No Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

According to the Rio de Janeiro Military Fire Brigade, "A worker suffered crushing injuries to his lower limbs in a lifting system."

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Image of 'Despite the efforts of the rescue teams, death was confirmed,' a statement revealed.
Source: MEGA

'Despite the efforts of the rescue teams, death was confirmed,' a statement revealed.

"Before the arrival of emergency teams, the victim had already been removed from the equipment by other employees present," they continued in a statement to People on Sunday.

"Military personnel from the ambulance service of the 3rd Maritime Group (GMAR-Copacabana) immediately began pre-hospital care on the victim, who was then transported to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital. Despite the efforts of the rescue teams, death was confirmed," the message concluded.

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'The Professional Passed Away at the Hospital'

Image of 'An accident tragically claimed the life' of a concert crew member, officials confirmed.
Source: MEGA

'An accident tragically claimed the life' of a concert crew member, officials confirmed.

In a statement shared to Todo Mundo No Rio's Instagram account, officials revealed: "The event organizers confirm that an accident this Sunday afternoon (April 26th) tragically claimed the life of a professional who was working on assembling the structures for the show. First responders provided initial care at the scene, and the Fire Department was immediately called to transport the patient.”

The note added, "Unfortunately, the professional passed away at the hospital."

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Image of Shakira is scheduled to perform at the free concert in Brazil on Saturday, May 2.
Source: MEGA

Shakira is scheduled to perform at the free concert in Brazil on Saturday, May 2.

Organizers of the event assure they are "providing all support, comfort, and solidarity to the responsible company, its team, and the victim’s family" in their time of mourning.

Shakira has yet to address the incident publicly at time of press. It's unclear if she will take the stage as planned for the free concert on Saturday, May 2.

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'A Man Had Gotten Trapped Underneath'

Image of An eyewitness saw 'people running' as the structure collapsed.
Source: MEGA

An eyewitness saw 'people running' as the structure collapsed.

An individual who witnessed Sunday's horror told France24 they saw "people running" in the midst of the stage being assembled.

"When we looked, the structure was on the ground,” the eyewitness explained. "People were saying that a man had gotten trapped underneath. People rushed over to pull him out."

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Shakira Teased Concert 1 Day Before Tragic Fatal Accident

Source: @shakira/Instagram

Shakira shared a pre-concert post via Instagram before the tragedy occurred.

Shakira had teased the concert on her Instagram just one day before the tragic situation occurred, writing via Instagram, "Almost there, Rio!!! Prepping so many surprises for you: guest artists, new wardrobe, songs you’ll love to hear… Can’t wait to be there… no altar do planeta!!"

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