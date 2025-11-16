Shamed Sarah Ferguson's Lonely Life Revealed After She's Snubbed by High Society and All Her Friends'
Sarah Ferguson is facing one of the loneliest chapters of her life, with friends claiming she has been "cut adrift" from royal circles and quietly dropped from high society gatherings following the downfall of her former husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The 66-year-old former Duchess, who has lived for decades with Andrew at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, is preparing to leave the mansion after King Charles ordered his disgraced brother to vacate the property.
King Charles, 77, formally stripped Andrew of his HRH style and princely title on November 6, as pressure mounted over the monarch's younger brother's association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and the lingering scandal surrounding Epstein's s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre's allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of Andrew – which the disgraced royal has always denied.
As Andrew also prepares to move into more modest accommodation on the Sandringham estate early next year, questions remain over Ferguson's future. Palace aides confirmed while the King's obligation to his brother "ends at finding a home for Mountbatten-Windsor," he will not object to the Duchess living with him if both agree.
One royal insider said: "The King's focus is on sorting out Andrew's future, not Sarah's. If she ends up living with him, that's their decision, but it's obvious she's no longer considered part of the royal fold."
For Ferguson, who once enjoyed a glittering social life and a reputation for her humor and warmth, the shift has been brutal. Friends say she is struggling to come to terms with being ostracized by the very world that once embraced her.
"She's been totally sidelined," said a close friend. "Sarah used to light up every room – she was warm, funny, and full of charm – but now the invitations have stopped coming. It's really affected her. She's putting on a brave face, but deep down she feels isolated and left behind."
Socialite and party planner Liz Brewer, a longtime acquaintance of the former Duchess, said while Ferguson remains "very personable," she is no longer welcome among Britain's high society elite. "She's always been very personable," Brewer said.
But when asked if Ferguson was still being invited to high-society events, Brewer replied: "No."
Another source close to Ferguson said many of her former social connections had quietly distanced themselves amid the growing controversy surrounding Andrew. "People who used to speak to her all the time have gone quiet," the source said. "There's this feeling she's become someone to avoid. No one wants to be seen with her, and that kind of rejection has really worn her down."
Ferguson has also faced serious health challenges in recent years, having been diagnosed with b----- cancer in 2023 and skin cancer. Friends say while she has maintained her trademark optimism, the combination of ill health, scandal, and isolation has left her vulnerable. "She's always been strong," said another friend. "But this time it feels different – she doesn't seem to be recovering with the same spirit she once had."
Despite her struggles, Ferguson remains close to her daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, who both live nearby and are said to visit frequently with their families.
Still, insiders say even those relationships cannot fill the social void left by her exclusion from royal life. "The reality is," one source said, "Sarah's circle has shrunk to almost nothing."