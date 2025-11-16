EXCLUSIVE Shamed Sarah Ferguson's Lonely Life Revealed After She's Snubbed by High Society and All Her Friends' Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson has been shunned from her inner circle after her scandals were exposed, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Nov. 16 2025, Published 9:32 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson is facing one of the loneliest chapters of her life, with friends claiming she has been "cut adrift" from royal circles and quietly dropped from high society gatherings following the downfall of her former husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The 66-year-old former Duchess, who has lived for decades with Andrew at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, is preparing to leave the mansion after King Charles ordered his disgraced brother to vacate the property. King Charles, 77, formally stripped Andrew of his HRH style and princely title on November 6, as pressure mounted over the monarch's younger brother's association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and the lingering scandal surrounding Epstein's s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre's allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of Andrew – which the disgraced royal has always denied.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew lived together post-split.

Article continues below advertisement

As Andrew also prepares to move into more modest accommodation on the Sandringham estate early next year, questions remain over Ferguson's future. Palace aides confirmed while the King's obligation to his brother "ends at finding a home for Mountbatten-Windsor," he will not object to the Duchess living with him if both agree. One royal insider said: "The King's focus is on sorting out Andrew's future, not Sarah's. If she ends up living with him, that's their decision, but it's obvious she's no longer considered part of the royal fold."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson has been 'totally sidelined' from her inner circle, a source claims.

Article continues below advertisement

For Ferguson, who once enjoyed a glittering social life and a reputation for her humor and warmth, the shift has been brutal. Friends say she is struggling to come to terms with being ostracized by the very world that once embraced her. "She's been totally sidelined," said a close friend. "Sarah used to light up every room – she was warm, funny, and full of charm – but now the invitations have stopped coming. It's really affected her. She's putting on a brave face, but deep down she feels isolated and left behind."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is likely not invited to high-society events anymore.

Article continues below advertisement

Socialite and party planner Liz Brewer, a longtime acquaintance of the former Duchess, said while Ferguson remains "very personable," she is no longer welcome among Britain's high society elite. "She's always been very personable," Brewer said. But when asked if Ferguson was still being invited to high-society events, Brewer replied: "No."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The former flames share two daughters.