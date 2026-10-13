Shane Gillis' Ex Claims Relationship 'Stripped' Her of Who She Was as He Faces Backlash From Critics Over 'SNL' Monologue: 'Been Terrified to Talk'

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Shane Gillis' ex-girlfriend, Grace Brassel, opened up about her emotionally difficult relationship with the comedian. Her comments come as the Saturday Night Live host faces criticism over jokes about women's appearances during his latest monologue.

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'Stripped Me of Who I Am'

Source: MEGA Grace Brassel claimed her relationship with Shane Gillis left her feeling as though she had lost herself.

Brassel recently posted an Instagram video chronicling her emotional struggles during her relationship and the happier chapter she says followed their split. "Last year I was in a relationship that fully stripped me of who I am," she wrote. "I've been so terrified to even talk about what I went through, especially after relentless bullying from his fanbase (for no reason)." She added, "I want to share this to let women know IT GETS BETTER!! And you can do it! I had it on level hard mode, and I survived! And I've never been happier."

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View this profile on Instagram Source: @GRACEBRASSEL/INSTAGRAM Grace Brassel posted an Instagram Reels on October 5.

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Ex-Girlfriend Addresses Backlash From Shane Gillis' Fans

Source: MEGA Grace Brassel explained that her emotional videos were originally recorded as a private diary.

Brassel's decision to share vulnerable footage prompted some social media users to question why she had recorded herself crying. "I know that his fans are going to purposefully misunderstand me; I'm used to it," she responded. "I have videos of me crying because I used it as a video diary for myself. I never thought I would share them." Brassel further explained, "The main point of this video is for people to know there's more to life... regardless if my ex is a famous comedian or not. I want to show there's hope."

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Shane Gillis Sparks Backlash Over 'SNL' Monologue

Source: MEGA Shane Gillis sparked criticism over his recent 'Saturday Night Live' monologue.

Brassel's comments have drawn attention as Gillis faces a separate wave of criticism over his latest hosting appearance on SNL. During his opening monologue, the comedian aimed at women's gym attire, asking, "I haven't been to the gym in so long, I didn't know women just dress like w----- now?" Instead of stopping after groans rang through the audience, Gillis went on. "I'm sorry, there's no other way to describe it. Have you seen it? I've seen it. The shorts? Have you seen the shorts? Those neon... they're like artificial bait colors. The wrinkles go around the c-----, and all combine at the b-------," he said. "And don't look. You're not allowed to look. For real, don't look, because they are filming. I'm in the background of, like, 10 TikToks right now," the comedian added.

Actor Dan Levy Speaks Out

Source: MEGA Dan Levy was one of the critics who spoke out.