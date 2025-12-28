or
Shane Gillis Says Controversial Star Nick Fuentes Is 'Wild' But 'Still Funny'

Split photo of Shane Gillis & Nick Fuentes
Source: MEGA; PiersMorganUncensored/YouTube

Shane Gillis discussed Nick Fuentes on ‘Joe Rogan Experience,' calling him 'wild' but still 'funny.'

Profile Image

Dec. 28 2025, Published 8:44 a.m. ET

Shane Gillis isn’t holding back when it comes to controversial podcaster Nick Fuentes.

During a recent episode of the "Joe Rogan Experience," released Thursday, December 25, the comedian labeled Fuentes as “wild,” while still acknowledging his humor.

image of Shane Gillis spoke about Nick Fuentes on the ‘Joe Rogan Experience.'
Source: MEGA

Shane Gillis spoke about Nick Fuentes on the ‘Joe Rogan Experience.'

“There’s like a whole group of people that feel very unrepresented in the world,” Rogan said, delving into Fuentes’ appeal, especially among young men.

“Here you got this young guy with a very high verbal IQ, and he also does a lot of s--- posting, a lot of talking s---, a lot of trolling, says women shouldn’t be allowed to vote — wild s---,” Gillis agreed, laughing at the audacity of Fuentes' statements.

image of Joe Rogan and Shane Gillis reacted to Nick Fuentes’ viral interview moments.
Source: joerogan/YouTube

Joe Rogan and Shane Gillis reacted to Nick Fuentes’ viral interview moments.

Rogan highlighted Fuentes’ recent interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, calling it “an expert sparring with someone who thought they were an expert.” The podcaster noted how both men seemed to play “two totally different games” during the heated exchange.

“I agree,” Gillis said. “The thing that people try to get Fuentes on is that he’s still funny as f---. So that’s where you’re in a lot of trouble.”

image of Shane Gillis called Nick Fuentes 'wild' during the discussion.
Source: joerogan/YouTube

Shane Gillis called Nick Fuentes 'wild' during the discussion.

Rogan recalled a moment during the December interview when Piers Morgan confronted Fuentes about his remarks regarding the Holocaust, stating, “I just find it extraordinary that you would think the Holocaust could ever be something that we could joke about.”

Fuentes replied simply, “Why? Too soon?”

“He’s wild,” Gillis laughed. “You could see Piers going, ‘Aw, f---,’” Rogan chimed in. “[Piers] got hit with a missile on that one.”

image of Nick Fuentes debated Piers Morgan on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored.'
Source: PiersMorganUncensored/YouTube

Nick Fuentes debated Piers Morgan on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored.'

Earlier in their conversation, Gillis jokingly suggested that Fuentes should run for president as the next Catholic leader, noting that only one has held that position in U.S. history — John F. Kennedy.

“[Former President Joe] Biden, too,” Gillis quipped, prompting Rogan to respond, “Allegedly.”

“He could probably win in a few years,” Rogan speculated about Fuentes’ potential run for office.

