or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Shania Twain
OK LogoHEALTH

Shania Twain Did 'Very Unhealthy Things' to Lose Weight During Menopause: 'I Hated My Body'

Photo of Shania Twain
Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH

Shania Twain wanted to slim down during her 2019 Las Vegas residency.

Contact us by Email

June 15 2026, Published 6:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Adjusting to the changes that accompany getting older was difficult for Shania Twain.

In a new interview, the Canadian crooner, 60, admitted she started "doing very unhealthy things" when she wanted to lose weight during her Las Vegas residency in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Menopause Was the Culprit

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Shania Twain
Source: MEGA

Shania Twain faced body-image problems due to weight gain.

"I was working my body more than I was feeding it, to keep up with the strain," she told The Sunday Times Magazine.

The end result was unexpected: She tore two thigh muscles and had to be carried off stage after she became “malnourished.”

"In menopause you lose control of your body. So all of a sudden I'm bloating and I'm definitely not in control. I can't just lose five pounds," she explained of going to extremes.

"I stopped looking at myself in the mirror. I hated my body," Twain confessed. "I'm, like, 'Oh, I cannot stand this changing body.' But that was so unhealthy. Who cannot look at themselves in the mirror?"

"Now I'm, like, bring on the mirrors, I'm going to look at myself all day long!" the singer raved. "Menopause has been very good for me because I've learned that some things you cannot control."

Article continues below advertisement

Shania Twain Loved to Bare Her Bod

Photo of Shania Twain
Source: MEGA

Shania Twain hid her body when she was young.

In 2023, Twain went topless for the cover of her album Queen of Me.

“Well, I'm the opposite from being an exhibitionist, but I like to feel s---, and I like to enjoy my body more now than ever,” she told The New York Post at the time. "I used to hate my body. So when my body was young and, I guess, maybe one wouldn't be afraid of exhibiting it, I was hiding it a lot.”

MORE ON:
Shania Twain

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Shania Twain Learned Lessons From Menopause

Photo of Shania Twain
Source: MEGA

Shania Twain got candid about the changes of menopause.

Her changing figure helped her to be present.

“I think I needed to capture where I am right now, because it's a moment that I want to remember,” she told the outlet. “I'm perfectly the way I should be. This is the way I should be at my age. I'm fine with it. And I'm not afraid of it anymore. It's all good.”

Photo of Shania Twain
Source: MEGA

Shania Twain married Frederic Thiébaud in 2011.

She also touched on the silver lining of going through menopause.

“I think menopause was a very good thing for me because there were a lot more things changing in everything about me physically that I had to very quickly come to terms with,” she said. "Menopause taught me to quickly say, ‘You know, it may only get worse. So just love yourself now. Just get over your insecurities — they're standing in your way. And fear is standing in your way.'"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.