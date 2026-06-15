Shania Twain Did 'Very Unhealthy Things' to Lose Weight During Menopause: 'I Hated My Body'
June 15 2026, Published 6:34 p.m. ET
Adjusting to the changes that accompany getting older was difficult for Shania Twain.
In a new interview, the Canadian crooner, 60, admitted she started "doing very unhealthy things" when she wanted to lose weight during her Las Vegas residency in 2019.
Menopause Was the Culprit
"I was working my body more than I was feeding it, to keep up with the strain," she told The Sunday Times Magazine.
The end result was unexpected: She tore two thigh muscles and had to be carried off stage after she became “malnourished.”
"In menopause you lose control of your body. So all of a sudden I'm bloating and I'm definitely not in control. I can't just lose five pounds," she explained of going to extremes.
"I stopped looking at myself in the mirror. I hated my body," Twain confessed. "I'm, like, 'Oh, I cannot stand this changing body.' But that was so unhealthy. Who cannot look at themselves in the mirror?"
"Now I'm, like, bring on the mirrors, I'm going to look at myself all day long!" the singer raved. "Menopause has been very good for me because I've learned that some things you cannot control."
Shania Twain Loved to Bare Her Bod
In 2023, Twain went topless for the cover of her album Queen of Me.
“Well, I'm the opposite from being an exhibitionist, but I like to feel s---, and I like to enjoy my body more now than ever,” she told The New York Post at the time. "I used to hate my body. So when my body was young and, I guess, maybe one wouldn't be afraid of exhibiting it, I was hiding it a lot.”
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Shania Twain Learned Lessons From Menopause
Her changing figure helped her to be present.
“I think I needed to capture where I am right now, because it's a moment that I want to remember,” she told the outlet. “I'm perfectly the way I should be. This is the way I should be at my age. I'm fine with it. And I'm not afraid of it anymore. It's all good.”
She also touched on the silver lining of going through menopause.
“I think menopause was a very good thing for me because there were a lot more things changing in everything about me physically that I had to very quickly come to terms with,” she said. "Menopause taught me to quickly say, ‘You know, it may only get worse. So just love yourself now. Just get over your insecurities — they're standing in your way. And fear is standing in your way.'"