or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Shaquille O’Neal
OK LogoNEWS

NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Shuts Down Dating Rumors With 21-Year-Old OnlyFans Model Sophie Rain

Photo of Shaquille O’Neal and Sophie Rain
Source: MEGA/@sophieraiin/Instagram

Shaquille O’Neal was quick to deny he's dating OnlyFans star Sophie Rain after attending her 21st birthday party.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 1 2025, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal made it clear he's not dating OnlyFans model Sophie Rain.

The NBA Hall of Famer, 53, took to Instagram to clarify online speculation after he got cozy with the star at her 21st birthday party in Las Vegas last week.

O'Neal commented on creator Noah Glenn Carter's post to weigh in on the rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Shaquille O’Neal hung out with Sophie Rain on her birthday.
Source: @sophieraiin/X

Shaquille O’Neal hung out with Sophie Rain on her birthday.

"I don’t daw [sic[ that young but I will date your mom and give u a brother," the basketball player wrote.

Fans had mixed reactions to O'Neal's surprise appearance at Rain's event.

"Bro he is a grown man, he can do what he wants," one user said in his defense.

"I thought he was married with kids," another person wrote about the athlete, who split from wife Shaunie Henderson in 2011. The exes have six kids: Myles, 28, Shareef, 25, Amirah, 23, Shaqir, 22, and Me'arah, 19. Shaq also shares Taahirah, 29, with former girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourg.

Article continues below advertisement

Sophie Rain Cozies Up to Shaq on Her Birthday

Source: @sophieraiin/Instagram

Sophie Rain just turned 21.

Dating rumors first arose on September 22, when Sophie posted a photo with Shaq on X. She appeared to be nearly sitting on his lap, wearing a crochet mini dress. The NBA star was all smiles in a black-and-white printed button-down, jeans and a backward cap.

"Look who i ran into on my birthday !!" she captioned the post, which has received over 18.2 million views.

MORE ON:
Shaquille O’Neal

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Sophie Rain is a top creator on OnlyFans.
Source: @sophieraiin/Instagram

Sophie Rain is a top creator on OnlyFans.

Social media users did not seem amused by the encounter.

"Shaq looks like someone’s PawPaw trying to be cool at the grandkid’s basement party," one person joked, while another wrote, "Gross but not entirely unsurprising coming from Shaq."

"Omg I thought she was his daughter and I was wondering why everyone was upset. aww h--- no," a third quipped.

Sophie Rain Addresses Shaq Dating Rumors

Image of Shaquille O’Neal is not dating Sophie Rain.
Source: MEGA

Shaquille O’Neal is not dating Sophie Rain.

The social media sensation addressed the controversy in an interview following the viral moment.

"People are always gonna talk online, but the fact remains I had the time of my life," she expressed. "I’m gonna remember this birthday, not for the comments, but for the moment of pure shock when I turned around and saw Shaq."

Sophie praised the 53-year-old for being "gracious" and "real" with her.

"He made me feel like I was the center of attention, which is crazy to say because it was my birthday," she recalled. "Turning 21 is already such a milestone. To get the chance to share that moment with someone who’s a global icon made it unforgettable. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

The 21-year-old serves as one of OnlyFans' top creators and amassed over $40 million from the platform alone in 2024. She frequently flaunts her figure in bikinis and bodysuits across her social media platforms, including to an audience of 8 million Instagram fans.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.