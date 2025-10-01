NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Shuts Down Dating Rumors With 21-Year-Old OnlyFans Model Sophie Rain

Article continues below advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal made it clear he's not dating OnlyFans model Sophie Rain. The NBA Hall of Famer, 53, took to Instagram to clarify online speculation after he got cozy with the star at her 21st birthday party in Las Vegas last week. O'Neal commented on creator Noah Glenn Carter's post to weigh in on the rumors.

Source: @sophieraiin/X Shaquille O’Neal hung out with Sophie Rain on her birthday.

"I don’t daw [sic[ that young but I will date your mom and give u a brother," the basketball player wrote. Fans had mixed reactions to O'Neal's surprise appearance at Rain's event. "Bro he is a grown man, he can do what he wants," one user said in his defense. "I thought he was married with kids," another person wrote about the athlete, who split from wife Shaunie Henderson in 2011. The exes have six kids: Myles, 28, Shareef, 25, Amirah, 23, Shaqir, 22, and Me'arah, 19. Shaq also shares Taahirah, 29, with former girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourg.

Sophie Rain Cozies Up to Shaq on Her Birthday

Dating rumors first arose on September 22, when Sophie posted a photo with Shaq on X. She appeared to be nearly sitting on his lap, wearing a crochet mini dress. The NBA star was all smiles in a black-and-white printed button-down, jeans and a backward cap. "Look who i ran into on my birthday !!" she captioned the post, which has received over 18.2 million views.

Source: @sophieraiin/Instagram Sophie Rain is a top creator on OnlyFans.

Social media users did not seem amused by the encounter. "Shaq looks like someone’s PawPaw trying to be cool at the grandkid’s basement party," one person joked, while another wrote, "Gross but not entirely unsurprising coming from Shaq." "Omg I thought she was his daughter and I was wondering why everyone was upset. aww h--- no," a third quipped.

Sophie Rain Addresses Shaq Dating Rumors

Source: MEGA Shaquille O’Neal is not dating Sophie Rain.