Shaquille O'Neal Thinks NBA Gambling Scandal Puts 'Black Eye' on League: 'Why Would You Jeopardize Your Family?'

Shaquille O'Neal has strong opinions about the NBA gambling scandal. During the Monday, October 27, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the basketball legend, 53, lamented the latest crime to shake the league. Last week, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones were arrested in a gambling investigation, where over 30 defendants were charged.

Source: MEGA Shaquille O'Neal appeared on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"It definitely puts a black eye on the league. My take on it is why would you do a certain thing to jeopardize your brand, jeopardize your team, and jeopardize your family?" O'Neal expressed. "[NBA Commissioner] Adam Silver is going to do a great job. Law enforcement is going to do a great job of cleaning it up, and it should be cleaned up." The NBA alum added, "I remember growing up, the game was pure. It needs to remain pure. I like to call it the sting virus. Making great money. Charles Barkley talks about the most he made was $2 million. Now, you have guys making 30, 40, 60, 70 million. I can't wait until they clean it up."

Source: ESPN/YouTube Shaquille O'Neal is horrified by the recent NBA scandal.

O'Neal further emphasized his disappointment over the crimes during an appearance on ESPN's "Tip Off" broadcast. "All these guys knew what was at stake, and I’m just ashamed that they put themselves and put their family and put the NBA in this position," he said. "We all know the rules. We all know the letter of the law. And it’s just unfortunate — you know, innocent till proven guilty, but usually when the FBI has something, they have you. I know a lot of people in the FBI… When they come knocking on your door, they have something. We all know the letter of the law when it comes to gambling and sports gambling."

NBA Gambling Scandal Explained

Source: MEGA NBA players and coaches were accused of rigging illegal poker games.

In one of the indictments, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the filing of a "seven-count indictment…charging 31 defendants in criminal schemes to rig illegal poker games at various locations in New York City, East Hampton, New York, and throughout the United States." "This morning, 31 defendants were arrested in 11 states, including members and associates of the Bonanno, Gambino, and Genovese organized crime families of La Cosa Nostra (LCN); Chauncey Billups, head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers of the National Basketball Association (NBA); and Damon Jones, also known as ‘Dee,’ a former NBA player with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat," the statement read. "The defendants will make initial court appearances this afternoon at federal courthouses throughout the United States, including the Eastern District of New York."

Source: MEGA NBA players and coaches are caught in a scandal.