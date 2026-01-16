or
Article continues below advertisement
Sharon Stone Curses Out the Rude 'Kids' Who Snubbed Her in Confident Astra Awards Speech

Sharon Stone stood her ground when fellow award show attendees didn't recognize her.

Jan. 16 2026, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

Sharon Stone showed the haters who's boss when she accepted the Timeless Award at the Astras Awards.

In her January 9 speech, the actress called out a group of people who questioned why she was sitting at their table during the ninth annual Los Angeles event.

Sharon Stone Hits Back at People Who Snubbed Her

While accepting an award, Sharon Stone shouted 'f--- you!' to the group of 'kids' who questioned why she was sitting at their table.

"To the kids at my table who wondered, ‘Who the f--- took that chair?’ Now you know," the Casino star, 67, declared. "Yeah, someone came over and said, ‘Who are you and why are you sitting here?’"

"As she said, ‘F--- you!’" she added.

Source: @jasondelgado78/youtube

The actress said of her career, 'fame without awareness, success without purpose, is pointless.'

"More importantly, and more to the point, I’d like to say welcome to you. And I’d like to say, this is an opportunity. Because I started my activism work when my fame kicked in," the movie star continued. "And I’d like to give you an opportunity to start your activism work now that your consciousness has kicked in. Because fame without awareness, success without purpose, is pointless."

The Actress Dishes on Perseverance

Sharon Stone

In her speech, the Emmy winner detailed how determined she was to win her 'Basic Instinct' role.

Stone then touched on her most famous role, noting she wasn't "the first person" offered Basic Instinct.

"But I was the person who got a manager to bring her to the office and get her the script," she noted. "And I was the person who was prepared, because I had that script for eight months. And I was the person who had a manager to call every single f------ day because I wanted that part."

"When you want something, as an artist, you should go and get it, because you know what’s meant for you, and you know where you can fit and where you can make a change with your art," the Oscar nominee insisted.

Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas Got Heated the First Time They Met

Stone revealed Michael Douglas 'screamed' at her before she was cast opposite him in 'Basic Instinct.'

The mom-of-three overcame another obstacle when it came to nabbing the iconic part, previously revealing she got into a tiff with costar Michael Douglas before she was cast.

Stone recalled how a group of people were discussing parenting at the Cannes Film Festival when tensions flared.

"I really, really knew this person he was talking about. So I said something and he responded to me, saying, 'What the f--- do you know?' It was in regard to a father-child relationship," she stated, noting Douglas, 80, "screamed" at her in response.

"I'm not the person who goes, 'Oh, excuse me, superstar,'" she explained. "I pushed back my chair and said to him, 'Let's step outside.' That's how we first met."

Douglas and Stone are now 'the greatest of friends.'

"So, fast forward to casting Basic Instinct, I don't think he wanted me to be his costar," she spilled.

In the end, the two were able to brush off the drama and work together.

"I was not rattled if he yelled at me. That was interesting for the character because Michael has a temper, and I didn't care. That worked very well in our dynamic," Stone shared. "Eventually, we became the greatest of friends, to this day. I admire him tremendously."

