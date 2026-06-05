Sharon Stone 'Knew Her Marriage Was Over' After Husband's 'Furious' Reaction to Actress Debating Mastectomy Amid Cancer Scare
June 5 2026, Published 4:27 p.m. ET
Sharon Stone decided to end her marriage based on her then-husband Phil Bronstein's reaction to her b----- cancer scare.
The Basic Instinct actress, 68, was married to the newspaper executive from 1998-2004, and together they adopted son Roan, 26. (She later adopted sons Laird, 21, and Quinn, 20.)
She learned she had tumors in her b------ in the early 2000s.
“One of them was bigger than the size of my entire left b-----,” she said on "The Person Who Believed in Me" podcast Monday, June 1. “And the doctor had come out to my house and said, ‘Look, we think you should have a bilateral mastectomy. This is really bad. And we usually, when they’re all the way up into here, we know before we go in that they’re cancer.'”
Sharon Stone Believed She Didn't Have Cancer, But Opted for Surgery Just in Case
She said she was sure the tumors were benign.
“I said, ‘I don’t have cancer,'” she recalled. “And [the doctor] said, ‘You don’t get to decide that.’ And I said, ‘I do. I do get to decide that. I’m deciding.'”
Still, she decided to undergo surgery "because I'm not f------ around."
Her Then-Husband Phil Bronstein Didn't Support Her
However, Stone’s then-husband refused to accept her choice.
“My husband said, ‘This is ridiculous,'” she said. “And got up and left the room.”
Podcast host David Begnaud wondered, “Which part was ridiculous?”
She replied, “That I would have a bilateral [mastectomy]. He was furious.”
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Sharon Stone Knew Her Marriage Was 'Over'
Begnaud asked, “Oh, not that the cancer, if it [was] true, might kill you?”
“No, no,” Stone replied.
She said he was upset that she would have to have both b------ removed.
Stone said, “And so the doctor said to him, ‘If I had more patients like her, we’d have more women alive today. You need to sit down.’ And I said, ‘I make the decisions, not you.'"
It was at that moment she knew their marriage was over.
“That was the end of the marriage," she said. "That was it. He was done with me then. It was over."
She continued, “It was just over in the room. You could just tell. It was over. It was just over. He thought I was ridiculous. He thought it was foolish. He thought I was making too many decisions myself.”
She Found Out She Didn't Have Cancer During Surgery
Ultimately, her tumors were benign, so there was no need to remove her b------.
Stone went to the hospital in the middle of the night due to her fame.
She said, "I said, ‘You need to biopsy me while I’m on the table so we know how much to take. Let’s do this thoughtfully. Let’s open me up and biopsy what you’re taking while I’m open because I don’t want a mess here. I want us to know what’s going on.’ They brought me in, they opened me up, and they took all of everything here, and they ended up taking half of the right side.”
She continued, "There were 10-12 people around my bed [when I woke up], and I opened my eyes and I said ‘What is going on?’ and they went ‘You don’t have cancer.’ And I said ‘I know.’ And they went, ‘You don’t have cancer.’ And I said ‘I told you, I know.’ And they went ‘It’s unbelievable.’”