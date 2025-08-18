NEWS Sharon Stone Reveals She Once Dated Nelly Despite 17-Year Age Gap Source: MEGA On 'Watch What Happens Live,' Sharon Stone shockingly confessed that she once went on a date with Nelly. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 18 2025, Published 6:17 p.m. ET

Age is nothing but a number for Sharon Stone when it comes to dating. During the Sunday, August 17, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the actress, 67, confessed that she once went on a date with a much-younger Nelly, 50. Host Andy Cohen asked Stone directly whether or not she went out with the rapper, to which she gave a cheeky reply.

"Yes, I did," she revealed with a smile, adding that they never went on a second date. It is unclear when exactly the duo dated. Fans were shocked by Stone's confession. "Sharon Stone seems a little kooky," one person commented on Instagram. Another praised the star for her honesty, writing, "Ahh! I keep watching her in these clips. I love her transparency."

Sharon Stone's Dating History

Source: MEGA Sharon Stone only went on one date with Nelly.

Stone was previously married to Michael Greenburg from 1984 to 1987 and Phil Bronstein from 1998 to 2004. The mom-of-three adopted her son Roan, 25, in 2000 with Bronstein, 74. She then adopted Laird, 20, in 2005 and Quinn, 19, in 2006.

Sharon Stone's Dating App Disasters

Source: MEGA Sharon Stone has been married twice.

The Casino alum has been open about her love life in the past, particularly her experience with online dating. In January 2024, she recounted the time she encountered a convicted felon and "heroin addict who’s clearly 20,000 heroin injections later than the picture he sent [her]." The man met Stone in the garden of the Bel-Air hotel, and she was shocked by their interaction. "I tell the waiter, 'I’ll have a glass of water.' He had a cocktail: absinthe or something. And I said, 'I’m sorry, I can’t stay,'" she explained to an outlet. "I go on as myself. It’s not like I can fake it." At one point, dating app Bumble even blocked her because they assumed her account was fake. "Hey Bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive," she tweeted at the time.

Sharon Stone's Positive Dating Experiences

Source: MEGA Sharon Stone is currently single.